Putting more women in leadership roles won’t solve systemic inequity

Organizations struggle with gender diversity in leadership and those with a majority of men in leadership roles have trouble retaining women in middle management. This isn’t because these women exit the workforce.
But does a truly gender-diverse leadership team impact diversity in middle management, recruiting, retention, and promotions?
To dig into that question, let’s do a thought exercise.
Close your eyes and picture a CEO. If you pictured a man, you’ve just engaged in pattern matching. Congrats! Pattern matching is normal, natural, and a sign that your brain is working efficiently.
Women’s representation among Fortune 500 CEOs has never—in the history of global capitalism—reached double-digit percentages, so why would your brain “waste” its creative energy to imagine a woman as a CEO?
It wouldn’t because it’s a deviation from historical precedent.
But when women do occupy leadership positions, it signals to entry and mid-level women that they have a viable path to progress in their careers at a given organization. In fact, 61% of women look at the gender diversity of the employer’s leadership team when deciding where to work. So, gender diversity in senior leadership can improve the recruitment of women.
But, that’s not the whole answer.
You can hire your way to diversity, but you can’t hire your way to inclusion.
Recruiting women and underrepresented talent is not the same as retaining them. And bona fide gender equity is key to retaining them: 80% of women would leave their companies if they felt a different company offered greater gender equality. (Cue the leaky pipeline of women talent.)
Great gender equity includes equitable opportunities to advance careers, equitable access to resources and training, unbiased appraisals of performance, equitable pay, and transparent promotion criteria and processes.
Simply hiring or promoting more women into leadership positions — perhaps to meet quotas or to “perform” for the press — won’t patch equity holes in the employee life cycle.
In other words, more women in leadership isn’t a solution to systemic inequity. And that’s a good thing. Here’s why.
Men need to drive progress toward equity
Men need to be the ones to drive progress toward gender equity. As 91.2% of all Fortune 500 CEOs and 76% of all C-suite executives, men have a monopoly on corporate power. It’s on them to change the system.
What’s more: The subjects of inequity shouldn’t be tasked to fix a system they didn’t break. Besides, asking women to be the torchbearers of inequity can actually backfire.
Research published in the prestigious Frontiers in Psychology found that the gender of a leader plays a significant role in their ability to mobilize support for gender equity initiatives:
“…men are doubly advantaged in mobilizing followers because they already possess a shared identity with both male and female followers: shared gender identity and dominant in-group membership with men, and shared cause (in the form of gender equality) with women.”
So, gender diversity among company leadership can improve diverse recruitment, but gender diversity in leadership is not a panacea for systemic inequity.