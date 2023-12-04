How to overcome proximity bias in today’s remote workforce

BY Raynard S. Kington5 minute read

With the expansion of remote work to varying degrees in almost every industry, the world of work—along with employee expectations—has drastically shifted over the last few years. Employees now prize the flexibility and work-life balance remote work affords. These moves away from traditional work environments do have a downside: They put younger workers at a disadvantage for mentorship largely because of their lack of proximity. In many ways, we are now living through a huge social experiment that some leaders worry will end in missed opportunities for growth and development for an entire generation of young people new to their organizations and professions. But there are populations of employees who’ve historically struggled with access to these opportunities and by considering these past examples and solutions, we can better bolster mentoring for future generations.

When women and people of color began entering various fields such as business, law, and medicine for the first time several decades ago, many of those pioneers quickly identified a key problem—in the eyes of those who ran their organizations, they were invisible. Even those managers who considered themselves open-minded and sought to bring in a more diverse workforce often overlooked these employees. The primarily white male managers often did not mentor or support them in the same way that they mentored and supported those who looked like younger versions of themselves. And there were consequences to being overlooked. Being invisible meant that they missed out on the informal mentoring happening in the workplace, the casual what-do-you-think-about-this-idea-I-have conversations in the hallways and unofficial rules conveyed about attire or conversation or organizational manners while in the men’s room, at the golf club, or over drinks after work. Now a different version of the same problem is playing out for not just women and people of color—although it may be even greater in those populations—as a generation of young workers has become literally invisible by being remote (and as we all know, being on Zoom is not the same as being visible in-person). These informal socializing and mentoring opportunities are essentially nonexistent online; proximity bias is steadily becoming another challenge for leaders to mitigate in the workplace. A generational shift in career expectations And the problem may not just be about being physically removed from the workplace. The pandemic remote wave has also emphasized a generational shift in career expectations—namely, a refusal to be socialized into organizations and institutions in the same ways as previous generations and a demand for a better work-life balance. Senior professionals may view this as a perceived drop in engagement by younger professionals and lament they are no longer willing to give their all for their organization or profession. In seeking this clear delineation of work and life, as well as employment that aligns with their values, younger workers are not as connected to the networks of those to whom they report.

This disconnect may be even more pronounced for women and people of color. I regularly see a similar attitude among young professional people of color who have simply decided that they are not willing to try to gain access to a community with values that do not align with their own or that they perceive, often correctly, as not wanting them included. This is one reason why women and people of color are seen to have high rates of “dropping out” of many professional tracks such as engineering, academic STEM fields, and law. It seems untenable to ask them to shoulder the burden of trying to break through and build connections in a community that historically barred them from entry and erected barriers to their professional development and success. So, what do we do? The opportunity presented by having to deal with the implication of remote work might allow us to address this other problem of disconnection, this generational shift in how people think about their employment and employers as well as the role of work in their lives. Leaders have a chance to create connections and community in our organizations if we take from successful approaches to purposefully created social processes that did not—and unfortunately often still do not—happen naturally as often for women and people of color. When properly designed and implemented, dedicated programs that are intentional in their approach to mentoring, for example, have been shown to have a positive impact on careers for individuals engaged in the and may also improve important organizational outcomes such as retention. Why not make them more accessible, more intentional, and differentiated to best support individuals?

Meeting the challenge of remote mentorship A recent study shows that younger generations intentionally seek feedback and supervision. We put the onus on individual employees to seek out these opportunities and find the time to create connections and establish relationships on their own. This is especially challenging to do remotely and at the onset of a career, which means we should introduce another shift in the workplace and create intentional processes and programs for mentoring that remove these barriers. As examples, employers can universalize these mentoring programs and destigmatize them so that we prevent disengagement and dropping out of career paths for so many young people from all backgrounds. But it’s not just young workers who will benefit from establishing an intentional mentoring system. While a universal program gives younger workers the opportunities to gain connections, benefits exist for senior workers, leaders and their organizations. Experienced employees can serve as mentors, which can help them feel valued while also sharing knowledge and industry insight. Companies that establish these types of intentional structures for socializing and mentoring can better engage their employees and help connect their employees while continuing to respect what employees are looking for in the workplace. We should restructure work to create the outcomes we want in more humane ways, which means finding solutions that recognize more emphatically the different career lives young people will have. The demand for flexibility and remote or hybrid work will likely not subside any time soon, particularly as our youngest employees head toward parenthood. But proximity bias has already started to fuel more inequity in the workplace. So, leaders must make efforts now to intentionally maintain connections with and provide community for their employees. If organizations are creative, the changes we see may force us to socially engineer career development and institutional acculturation grounded in what we have tried to do and have learned from efforts to bring about processes not happening organically for women and people of color. And everyone will benefit from a system that removes the randomness from social processes that help employees progress and succeed in our professions.