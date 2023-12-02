We can’t improve health equity without diverse healthcare leaders

BY Dr. Charlotte Jones-Burton, Dr. Kalahn Taylor-Clark, and Ranil Herath4 minute read

Two inequities plague the U.S. healthcare system.

First, the system marginalizes far too many people, dooming them to substandard care and worse outcomes. Communities of color, LGBTQ+ patients, even women—who, despite being more than half the population, often struggle to access appropriate care—all have demonstrable health disparities. People who fall into more than one of these groups are at particular risk of poor health and premature death. For example, Black women have shorter life expectancies and higher rates of maternal mortality than white women, and are disproportionately burdened by chronic conditions such as anemia, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Second, these groups are grossly underrepresented in healthcare leadership roles. Research by McKinsey and LeanIn.org showed that while three out of four entry-level healthcare positions go to women, they hold only a third of C-suite positions. Racial inequities are even more stark. A study by the Institute for Diversity in Health Management (an arm of the American Hospital Association) shows that 85% of C-suite leadership is white (compared with only 68% of the patient population), including 91% of CEOs. One exception: 77% of non-white executives own the “chief diversity officer” title. Though neither of these inequities have simple causes or easy solutions, fixing the second one is a prerequisite to effectively addressing the first one. Healthcare leaders from marginalized groups will have more empathy with the health issues faced by those groups, a greater sense of urgency, and a better natural grasp of potential solutions than leaders who have no direct experiences to draw on.

Here are three ways to put more women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ people on the path to leadership roles in healthcare, and support them on their journey: Intentional mentorship Mentors not only share wisdom, they also give their mentees entry into their professional network and often connect them with potentially career-making projects and opportunities. The value of mentors and role models is clear but, for better or for worse, mentor/mentee relationships often develop most readily between people who recognize each other’s similarities. Organizations can encourage this dynamic or disrupt it. Actively connect the diverse leaders you’re developing with mentors of similar backgrounds. If there aren’t enough such mentors within your organization (a situation you of course are remedying as quickly as possible), look for them in your community or in relevant professional organizations. (One example is the organization founded by author Charlotte Jones-Burton, Women of Color in Pharma [WOCIP].)

Sometimes, productive mentor/mentee relationships form across demographic lines. While a similar background is useful, it’s not the only possible commonality. Perhaps there’s a shared research interest—or a love of chess or football or birdwatching. Disrupting traditional alignments can help both sides see in new ways, and help make movement within the organization more fluid. Effective leadership development People from marginalized groups who are identified as potential leaders may already have overcome significant obstacles to achieve the level of education required to be hired into the organization to begin with. Continuing education—whether it’s a full master’s program in healthcare administration or focused courses on topics of immediate concern—is a key part of developing and maintaining effective leadership. Healthcare organizations often neglect leadership training and continuing education for their managers, to the point where we as educators frequently see aspiring leaders paying for their own training out of pocket. Lack of institutional support implicitly gives an edge to those who can afford to underwrite their own studies, which often does not include people from marginalized groups. Correcting that imbalance should be a priority for organizations seeking to diversify their leadership teams.

The many leaders who are not members of marginalized groups can acquire a better understanding of their challenges through targeted learning opportunities. The root causes of social disparity, the specific health challenges faced by certain communities, and the patterns of systemic discrimination and unconscious bias that shape our society are best studied in group settings where students can benefit from one another’s experiences. Such training can help leaders create a community of trust with populations whose experiences may be unfamiliar to them. Rethink and expand DEI Avoid making DEI initiatives the special responsibility of the already marginalized. Executives from those groups seem like natural choices for “chief diversity officer” because they understand the need for change. But they are not the ones that need to change, and expecting them to drive that change single-handedly often marginalizes them further and sets them up for failure. Instead, put them in a position to drive genuine change, as COO, CFO, or CEO. Then we can retire the CDO title and put diversity, equity, and inclusion where they belong: in the portfolio of everyone in the C-suite. Dr. Kalahn Taylor-Clark is vice president and head of strategic partnerships and innovation at Myovant Sciences, where she oversees patient-centered advocacy and digital innovation. Her team is responsible for driving transformative advocacy in the areas of women’s health and prostate cancer, addressing health equity and advancing digital innovation strategies to improve patient experiences and outcomes.