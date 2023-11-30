We’ve been getting job training all wrong

BY Chris McCarthy5 minute read

The chronic talent shortage is causing many sleepless nights for business leaders. Almost half (44%) of digital transformations are hindered by a lack of people with the right skills, and that’s just one kind of transformation business leaders have to prepare for. There are also changing customer and employee expectations to grapple with, plus a shift toward skills-based hiring and other workforce processes. Not to mention increasing automation and artificial intelligence. All of these changes will require new sets of skills to implement effectively . . . and hiring your way out of these numerous talent gaps isn’t the answer.

Indeed, by 2030 there will be a global shortage of more than 85 million people. This’ll cost the global economy $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues. Technology is a sector which is impacted in an outsized way. In the U.S. alone, $162 billion worth of revenues could be left on the table unless we find more high-tech workers—and fast. Not the whole story Yet, this isn’t telling the entire story. We don’t simply have missing workers who are unable to fulfil the work that has to be done. We have people in the wrong places (more on this later). They just need to be equipped to move into the functions we need staffed the most. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that not all industries are experiencing a shortage. For example, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, education, and health services have a labor shortage. These industries have more job openings than unemployed workers with experience. Conversely, in the construction industry, there is a labor surplus.

Now, consider the rise of automation and machine learning, which is anticipated to impact two-thirds of jobs in Europe and the U.S. Of these, office and administrative jobs have the highest number of tasks that could be automated, followed by legal work, and architecture. We can find the 85 million “missing” workers needed to succeed in the future of work. They might not exist right now, but if we begin building their skills today, they’ll be more than ready by 2030. How humans learn best This isn’t anything new; humans have been re-inventing themselves for generations. Every industrial revolution has seen mass movements of people from one industry and career to another. Even more recently, post-pandemic, we saw masses of people quitting their employers in a trend that became known as the Great Resignation. In total, more than 50 million workers quit their jobs in 2022 and 47.8 million in 2021. Yet, hiring rates have outpaced resignation rates since November 2020. The Great Resigners found new roles elsewhere.

With this in mind, there are some simple processes and technologies that business leaders can implement today to build a future-proofed workforce. Korn Ferry’s Global Technology Market put this well in a recent report, stating, “Constant learning—driven by both workers and organizations—will be central to the future of work, extending far beyond the traditional definition of learning and development.” Traditional learning isn’t fast or effective enough Expanding beyond traditional learning is critical, because the old ways of learning and development (L&D) cannot keep pace with modern-day skills needs. Organizations need new ways to train people in business-critical skills with speed and, most importantly, to prove that skills are job-ready. Traditional L&D has primarily focused on knowledge dissemination through in-person seminars and classes, courses, online content, books, podcasts, instructional videos, and so forth. The focus is on stuffing as much knowledge into people as possible and hope that they retain some of it. Such forms of learning tell us nothing about whether someone can apply their skills correctly on the job. Moreover, not all upskilling is equal. Only one-half of workers report getting access to adequate training opportunities, and this disparity will only increase as automation and other technologies disrupt roles. Additionally, not everyone can learn effectively through knowledge-based learning alone; they need to experience a skill in order to truly grasp it.

That would apply to most of us. It’s how we learn some of our fundamental life skills. We don’t just read a book about driving and then get behind the wheel with a full driver’s license. Babies and toddlers learn best by doing. Our brains are wired to learn by practice. When you first encounter something, our neurons (a type of brain cell) fire signals, and a new neural pathway (a type of route in your brain) is created. At first, this pathway is fairly “shallow” and it could potentially be forgotten easily. That’s why, without reinforcement, what you’ve just learned will be completely forgotten a week later. Somehow in the evolution of L&D, we’ve overlooked this.

The next big thing Hands-on learning is the next big thing in L&D because so many learning leaders are grappling with worsening skills gaps and discovering that their existing learning resources aren’t good enough to plug them. Through hands-on learning like a simulated customer call or cyberattack, people can get as close to a real-world experience as possible, but within a safe space where it’s okay to fail and learn. Individuals now have a way to build the skills they need, in a learning style that suits them, with extra validation that they can really perform those skills on the job (which boosts confidence). It’s performance-based upskilling that’s perfect for the AI era. Remember that aforementioned challenge of learners quickly forgetting what they’ve learned? With hands-on learning, you’re tapping into vital elements of memory recall that enable you to recall and use a skill more quickly. This is helpful when someone relies on such skills to do their job well, but it’s vital in high-pressure and high-risk scenarios like flying a plane, stopping a cyberattack, or calming a customer down over the phone. Building for unknown roles The final benefit of hands-on learning hasn’t been fully realized yet. Because we can’t predict what jobs we’ll have in the future, we won’t be able to hire for those workers. Especially not if we continue to focus on years’ of experience in similar or exact roles as a proxy for someone having the right skills. Try finding a robot teaming engineer today, or an AI ethics officer, or a smart home designer. You’ll perhaps find a handful of people who can currently lay claim to those titles right now—which is nowhere near enough to plug the 97 million jobs that’ll be created by automation and AI.