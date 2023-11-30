Time for growth: How AI efficiencies unlock creative potential

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

When OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched on November 30, 2022, it was an immediate success. Monthly active users ballooned to 100 million in only two months. Less than a year later, it hit the same mark for active weekly users. The generative AI era has reached full bloom.

Yet details of just how the technology is being deployed in business environments have remained scarce. With companies feeling the pressure of moving faster to meet evolving consumer demands, employees are increasingly tasked to do more with less. It stands to reason they would embrace any technology that promises to lift the burden from their shoulders. It’s now clear, thanks to Canva’s newly released Marketing & AI Report, that’s exactly what business professionals are doing. The report found that AI is supercharging work and elevating creativity, with four in five leaders saying AI-powered tools like Canva’s Magic Studio reduce the minutiae of repetitive tasks, giving them extra time to think bigger, plan better, and stay ahead of the competition. Most leaders say they’re saving a minimum of two hours each week using these tools. In a team of twenty, that’s an entire 40-hour work week of collective time saved. “There’s a lot of chatter out there around outsourcing creativity to technology, and some professionals may be wondering if these tools are going to replace us?” says Natalie Schwartz, global head of brand marketing at Canva. “But we were overwhelmingly surprised by how comfortable people are with bringing these tools into the workplace and embracing this new technology to take care of some of the heavy lifting that comes with their day-to-day.”

ELEVATING THE CREATIVE PROCESS The Canva report surveyed more than 4,000 marketing and creative decision-makers in nine countries to better understand how they’re bringing these tools into the workplace and gauge their impact on productivity and creativity. A whopping 97% of respondents said they are comfortable with the rise of generative AI in the workplace. Three in four are already starting to view the technology as essential to their creative toolkit. The results show that not only are AI tools finding acceptance, they’re already making a significant impact on daily work life, helping individuals automate workflow and elevate their creative process. A full 70% of respondents shared that AI enhances their teams’ productivity. “The most common use cases we’re seeing are around scaling content. Text-to-text tools—using simple prompts to produce outlines for blog posts or rewrite headlines—and text-to-image generation, which uses apps to create one-of-a-kind images, are accelerating the creative process,” Schwartz says. “It’s especially valuable in a world where marketing and creative professionals are spread across more channels, more markets, and more campaigns than ever before.”

advertisement

Content demands have been rising, and the data shows AI tools are helping teams keep up. By cutting out repetitive tasks, they’re also enhancing creativity by helping people narrow their focus. As Schwartz puts it, “AI helps you extrapolate, to go from ideation to output—fast.” MAXIMIZING AI VALUE Even with use skyrocketing, some professionals are struggling to get past AI’s intimidation factor. With so many tools already available—and more popping up each week—some don’t know where to dive in. Nearly 70% say there are too many generative AI products on the market, and nearly two-thirds feel overwhelmed by the learning curve of adopting a new tool. “Leaders around the world are feeling overwhelmed about the growing number of tools and which ones are the best fit for their particular use case,” Schwartz says. Over time, market consolidation should make clear which tools are worthwhile and which aren’t. But in the meantime, leaders can combat the confusion by putting in the research and embracing tools that perform multiple tasks. Schwartz encourages folks to start with the problem they’re trying to solve rather than simply chasing AI for the sake of AI. “No one wants more tech in the workplace just for the sake of it—there’s such an overload at the moment,” she says. “It’s really about thinking about how you can simplify and search for the solutions that offer more than one use case.”