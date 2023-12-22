This first CRISPR gene-editing treatment is just the beginning. Here’s what’s coming next

BY Sy Mukherjee3 minute read

2023 was the year that CRISPR gene-editing sliced its way out of the lab and into the public consciousness—and American medical system. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first gene-editing CRISPR therapy, Casgevy (or exa-cel), a treatment from CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex for patients with sickle cell disease. This comes on the heels of a similar green light by U.K. regulators in a historic moment for a gene-editing technology whose foundations were laid back in the 1980s, eventually resulting in a 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for pioneering CRISPR scientists Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier.

“The Cas9 system, which is the one that is most advanced in terms of clinical applications, is just one of many different types of CRISPR systems. Each one has unique attributes that may be useful in different applications,” Zhang said. This is where AI can give researchers an algorithmic boost. In November, Zhang and a team of scientists at the Broad Institute, the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the National Institutes of Health announced they had discovered a “treasure trove” of new types of CRISPR systems. The researchers used an algorithm dubbed Fast Locality-Sensitive Hashing-based clustering (FLSHclust) to scour genomic databases of bacteria found in everything from breweries to mines to dog saliva. They identified 188 types of rare, previously undiscovered CRISPR systems in bacteria with the potential to spur safer, more targeted, and precise gene-editing methods in human medicine and beyond. “One of the important lessons we took from this study is the importance of biodiversity,” Zhang said. “The new systems that we found came from environmental samples from around the world. Within these samples, we discovered lots of new, exciting biology, and, hopefully, the seeds for future powerful tools and therapeutics.”

