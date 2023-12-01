BY Geri Johnson4 minute read

The holiday season is the perfect time for leaders to show how much we appreciate our teams by rewarding them for a successful year. For many companies, that typically involves monetary compensation: an annual bonus or profit-sharing distribution, along with perhaps a small gift of swag. As companies work to recover from the economic turbulence of this past year, we know bonuses likely won’t be to their usual caliber. But foregoing holiday gifts altogether would be a detriment to team morale and retention. As a leader, you need to think outside of the box for meaningful, more affordable ways to express gratitude for your team’s hard work. Showing your team genuine appreciation plays a huge role in their job satisfaction, loyalty, and retention, as well as your overall reputation as an employer. The damage done by ignoring their hard work would be much more costly in the long run. If multiple team members quit because they don’t feel appreciated, there’s an enormous cost in recruiting their replacements—not to mention the valuable talent lost.

Before you make the mistake of enrolling everyone in the Jelly of the Month Club, here are a few creative, yet authentic ways to show appreciation for your team this year that won’t break the bank (or get you kidnapped by Cousin Eddie). EXPAND REMOTE WORK Since many companies have transitioned back to the office, why not give your team the option to work remotely during the holidays? Providing this flexibility allows them to spend more time with their families, including travel, while still making sure business moves forward. Plan for how you’ll balance in-person and remote work across the team and set up a system that’s fair for all involved. For example, those with young children or long-distance family shouldn’t get remote work priority over those with local ties.

ENCOURAGE PTO, ESPECIALLY WHEN IT’S FULLY UNPLUGGED About three months before I left my previous job, I was going on a big vacation—one I’d been planning for over a year. When an important meeting came up, at first my boss tried to convince me to reschedule the trip. I refused. Not only would it completely wreck my plans, but it would have cost me a ton of money. Instead, once I boarded the plane, I logged into the chat thread during the meeting until the moment I crossed over international waters. I felt immense pressure and responsibility to be available until I physically could not. I never want our team to feel that way. Even in the PR industry, which is known for its high-pressure, cutthroat culture, we’re taking a much different approach, setting boundaries with clients and making sure we have ample coverage so our people can enjoy time off during the holidays and all year long.

One of the best benefits you can give your team is the gift of time. Encourage them to take PTO around the holidays to relax, spend time with family and come back in the new year feeling energized and ready to crush it. While the PR industry can be turbulent and intense with pressure from clients to be available at a moment’s notice, the truth is everyone needs uninterrupted downtime to unplug and recharge. Our mantra is, “This is PR, not the ER.” In other words, no one’s life is on the line and it’s important for us as leaders to model this behavior. SWAG, BUT MAKE IT SPECIAL Sending out a selection of company-branded items is a great way to show appreciation, but only if they’re “braggable.” Instead of making assumptions about what your team would enjoy, ask them through surveys or during all-hands calls. This year, our team told us they wanted more comfortable branded clothing to wear during video calls, so we responded with a curated selection of winter gear, including crew neck sweatshirts, cozy hats and more. Aside from showing off their swag to clients, many of our team members were so excited about the quality merch that they posted it on their own social media channels, building company affinity and employee advocacy.

THROW A HOLIDAY PRIZE PARTY Turn up the anticipation on those holiday swag boxes by sending them in advance of a holiday party so everyone gets to unbox their gifts together. As a distributed agency, we host a virtual event that includes activities like trivia and other hands-on games we can ship to remote team members, ensuring everyone can participate and walk away with a gift—in addition to some great food, drinks, and fun. To help remote team members feel included in festivities, consider sending a DoorDash gift card or a libation gift from Drizly. You don’t have to spend a fortune this holiday season to make your team feel appreciated. The key is that you give from the heart: You show genuine gratitude now and throughout the year. Make it meaningful and memorable, even if you can’t afford to spend a lot. After all, creating a workplace culture where team members feel valued is the best investment of all.