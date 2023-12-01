BY Yonathan Lapchik4 minute read

There continues to be a lot of speculation on the price of bitcoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies, but as exciting as a potential bull market is for crypto insiders, the reality remains that most people are still not transacting in crypto day-to-day. If Web3 applications, also called “dapps,” are to truly capture the attention of the millions of X, Meta, Venmo, and Gmail users, they need to focus on these three goals:

1. MEET USERS WHERE THEY’RE AT The vast majority of today’s 5.3 billion internet users are not using crypto or Web3 applications. In fact, the global crypto user base is estimated to be a small percentage of all internet users at about 420 million. Web3 projects are constantly returning to the challenge of adoption, but, in looking at the disparity in usage for Web2 platforms compared to Web3 applications, the answer is simple: dapps and protocols should find users where they already are—namely social media like X (Twitter), Meta (Facebook), Instagram, as well as payment applications like Venmo. Collectively, all of these platforms service billions of people worldwide. This strategy of “meeting users where they’re at” can also work in the opposite direction when existing brands and platforms add crypto and Web3 functionality. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, now X, he promised cryptocurrency payments, wallets, and trading via the platform. Since receiving a Currency Transmitter license in August, X is primed to deliver on that promise.

Major payment processors like Mastercard and Visa have also made forays into Web3. Mastercard is working with self-custody wallets MetaMask and Ledger, according to a presentation deck viewed by CoinDesk that highlighted the benefits of building loyalty and other revenue streams via Web3. Additionally, Visa recently announced its partnership with Solana to enable settlement in the stablecoin USDC—a benefit for merchants that can avoid the high credit card processing fees, which are expected to increase soon. 2. GIVE EVERYONE A WEB3 WALLET BY DEFAULT Given the adoption of cryptocurrency payments by the major payment processors, it’s clear that crypto payments are quickly becoming integrated into the global financial system. In light of this inevitability, platforms that facilitate payments, including e-commerce and social media platforms, should automatically provide users with a crypto wallet, offering the option of paying with crypto just as they can pay with fiat via a credit or debit card.

This doesn’t need to be complex: the unfamiliar Web3 components like private keys and seed phrases can be abstracted away from the end user. Instead, users are presented with the option of claiming their wallet by simply logging in. The additional security steps of saving their private key and seed phrase can be prompted at a later date once the concept of transacting peer-to-peer is more comfortable to them. Until then, platforms can maintain user keys in secure custody wherein the platforms themselves have zero access or visibility into the users’ assets. 3. FOCUS ON GREAT USER DESIGN AND EXPERIENCE It’s obvious that user design and experience should be a top priority for Web3 applications seeking to attract users, but achieving great UX/UI is easier said than done. The best Web2 websites and platforms prioritize usability, functionality, accessibility, attractiveness, and credibility; Web3 dapps need to do the same.

First, the application needs to do what it advertises, whether it’s to execute trades quickly or reward users for the steps they take each day, and any required user actions should be intuitive. People will stop using an app if they can’t figure out how to purchase an item, upvote a comment, or send a message. Accessibility is also important, and apps should be careful not to dissuade users based on level of technical understanding, language barriers, or education. Apple’s products are probably the best examples of excellent user design and experience that anyone can figure out. When you get a new iPhone, the phone walks you through “what’s new” and ensures that you as the user understand the key components. Education is built into the product so users don’t have to go elsewhere to deepen their knowledge on how to use their device. Once usability is established as easy and simple, the application also needs to be attractive. The “look and feel” of the user interface is often the deciding factor for users in determining which app to pick when faced with two that offer the same functionality. People are capable of spending hours staring at their phones, but they wouldn’t do so if the applications were eyesores.

Finally, the application needs to have credibility. This is perhaps the most difficult for new applications to convince users of because credibility takes time to develop. Sharing the founding team’s experience launching other successful applications and emphasizing partnerships with recognizable investors and well-known brands is one way to foster trust with users, but security is also of the utmost importance. Web3 apps cannot afford to continue suffering through the hacks and thefts that so often get the attention of mainstream media. To the positive, data shows that crypto crimes have been down in 2023 compared to previous years, but this shouldn’t be a signal to let up on protocol security audits and education directed to users on how to safeguard their private keys and avoid becoming subject to phishing attacks. The good news for Web3 heading into 2024 is that we seem beyond the point of debating the utility of decentralized applications and services. Now it’s a matter of integrating the best of Web3—peer-to-peer payments and user ownership over their own value and data—into existing platforms and creating new applications that attract people because of the irresistible design and ease of use.