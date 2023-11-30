BY Michelle Schoening4 minute read

When I was a young and idealistic art student, I had grand visions of saving humanity with my socially, politically, and culturally conscious design work. I was going to change the world one provocative poster at a time—full stop. Corporate work was not for me or my kind. In fact, we were never taught how our skills could benefit the bottom line or provide any real business impact. Fast forward a couple decades and I now find myself at the helm of the in-house creative group of a major financial institution. Great job—yes. Sexy work—decidedly not. So how did I get here and how can I look at myself in the mirror? Great questions, but a better one would probably be, “How do creative souls stay inspired within highly regulated and historically staid industries—industries that typically don’t see the value of creative work as anything more than fluff?”

Over time and through trial and error (i.e., sheer will), I have learned a few ways to flip the paradigm in order to stay motivated: 1. VISION WITHOUT EXECUTION IS HALLUCINATION —Thomas Edison It may seem like Strategy gets all the glory, but unless you can tangibly bring ideas to life, it’s just navel-gazing. All companies need makers—the ones that can magically translate vague thought-starters into action. Actions that connect with an audience and compel them to act.

This is why it’s imperative that creatives are at the table during early conversations. You can and should help guide what you build. The misconception is that creative types can’t be strategic. This is false. We are just strategic in a different way, and it behooves us to lean into it more. However, being an executor of ideas—this is the superpower. 2. RISK-TAKING: DON’T LET COMPLIANCE EDIT YOU BEFORE YOU START I bristle every time I hear “Compliance will never let us do it.” I get it, compliance is scary. Even the word is scary. But you can’t let lawyers write copy for you or you’ll never cut through the clutter, stop the scroll, or resonate with your customers.

This line of thinking eventually creates a culture of complacency—one in which everyone is afraid to suggest a potentially groundbreaking idea. Basically, it kills creativity. I tell my teams to give me all the wild ideas, go crazy, and have fun with it. Let me or the other creative directors rein them in. And if an idea is so radically innovative that we can’t afford NOT to do it, leadership will work with compliance to make it happen (legally). This is the key to moving forward in the competitive landscape. No doesn’t always mean no. 3. DESIGN IS A DIRTY WORD

Sadly, nothing makes people glaze over quicker than talking about design. Trying to propose an innovation practice rooted in design thinking? Call it something else. Trying to step a UX department up a rung on the Design Maturity Model? Call it something else. Trying to get resources to build a Design System? Call it something else. Seriously. This one stings, but as soon as you utter the word “design,” others assume it’s not relevant to them, or worse, not critical to the business. Learn to reframe presentations and proposals in language that is meaningful to executives: “This year we’ll accomplish x, y, and z, which will result in an X% increase in customer satisfaction.” Period. You know it will place you squarely at level 6 on the UX Design Maturity Model, but senior leadership doesn’t care. 4. MYTH: CREATIVES AREN’T ANALYTICAL

Hogwash. Creatives are natural problem solvers. We ingest all the inputs, synthesize, and solve. This is what it means to be “data-driven.” Stay the course, know how to measure your work and the income it generates, and adjust if needed. Understand the competition and how your audience behaves, and build communications accordingly. Don’t buy into the false narrative that creatives need to be more analytical. You’re good the way you are. 5. FIND PURPOSE IN YOUR WORK

I know this sounds cliché; purpose is the word du jour on LinkedIn. However, I didn’t really understand purpose until I started working at a not-for-profit credit union. Credit unions aren’t beholden to shareholders, so they can truly do what’s right for members even if it means taking a hit financially from time to time. Integrity and member empathy underscore everything, from the call center to the facilities department. The role of all in-house agencies is to create an emotional connection between the brand and its consumers. This is critical for building trust. Knowing you’ve created experiences or promoted a service in a way that is helpful to your customer is what will fuel your job satisfaction at the end of the day… even if IRAs aren’t sexy.

FINAL THOUGHTS As creatives, we are a different breed of employee. We typically work for agencies and are brought in for our magical skills on a project-by-project basis. When in-house, we suddenly become responsible for contributing to the overall corporate strategy which creates a conundrum of measurement. The business of constantly trying to prove the value of design is frustrating and not for the faint of heart. By employing the five tips above, you can start to gain a reputation as a key strategic partner across the enterprise, from start to finish.