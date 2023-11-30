BY Max Koziolek4 minute read

At this point, it’s not a matter of if you’ve heard about AI, but how much you’ve heard about it. How much is truth, though, and how much is misconception?

AI is everywhere today, and releases of AI generators like ChatGPT, Bard, DALL-E, Midjourney, and others have placed the ability to create AI-generated work into everyone’s hands. There’s a lot of excitement around what AI can do—but there are also many misconceptions around it as well. We work with marketers to better navigate this new technology. Here are some of the common misconceptions we’ve heard about AI, and what to believe instead. MISCONCEPTION 1: AI WILL TAKE YOUR JOB

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

One of the biggest draws of generative AI is that it creates content in seconds. With just a few prompts, it can write social media posts, web copy, and blog posts. It also has the ability to take action on your marketing data, determining the best content to send to customers at the right time. Because it can do so much, there’s a real fear that AI will eliminate whole positions. At this point, AI won’t take your job. But someone using AI could. AI doesn’t yet have the intelligence to become a marketer and execute that position on its own. Truly valuable content written by humans with a unique point of view will stand out even more. For the content that can be written and repurposed by AI, you’ll still need an intelligent person behind the AI wheel to quality control it.

AI is, however, a powerful tool that marketers can and should leverage—and up to 75% of organizations that adopted AI into their marketing have seen an increase in revenue. There is a bright future where you can use it in your chatbots to have conversations with customers. Use it to help build your CRM strategies, including personalization logic, messaging, and timing. And use it to free up your team’s time by assigning it your repetitive, manual tasks. MISCONCEPTION 2: AI WILL DO EVERYTHING FOR YOU Since AI can do so much, you may think it can simply do everything for you. AI can power your chatbot? Wire it up and let it run. AI can analyze your data and come up with the next steps to take? Let it act on what it finds.

It would be nice if it could, but the technology isn’t there yet for you to let it take full control of your marketing efforts. It’s better to think about what AI can execute for you instead. Let it have conversations with customers through your chatbot, but train it with your data and scripts. Add human supervision to make sure it’s learning the right things from the data. Let it help orchestrate your customer journey, but set it on the right path with your marketing fundamentals and strategy. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 30% of outbound marketing messages will be generated by AI, but those messages start with your inputs. AI will execute for you and take care of the analysis and manual tasks, but be sure to guide it in a way that it aligns with your brand and its objectives. MISCONCEPTION 3: PUBLIC AI CAN BE USED IN CHATBOTS

advertisement

You want your AI-driven chatbot to have human-like conversations with your customers. So, with ChatGPT’s ability to generate knowledgeable and thoughtful answers to questions, it may be tempting to simply wire up GPT’s API to your chatbot and let it chat directly with your customers. Actually, you should avoid having public AI applications chat directly with your customers. Why? They’re trained on data from across the internet—GPT-3 was trained on 45 terabytes of data, or a quarter of the Library of Congress—meaning that their responses aren’t going to be tailored to your customers. AI also hallucinates. It provides incorrect or made-up data that sounds convincing but is inaccurate. By drawing on the public internet, it may also give inappropriate or biased responses as well. What should you do instead? Create your own custom chatbot to interact with your customers. Populate it with your data and your use cases, and let it draw from your library of customer intents. Scripted responses keep your chatbot 100% accurate, and it learns within the context of your customers.

You also keep customer data private, unlike public AI models that use third-party APIs. That’s how you create on-brand AI that can chat directly with customers and drive valuable outcomes for your business. MISCONCEPTION 4: AI IS JUST FOR COPYWRITING AND CREATIVE PRODUCTION Most of the spotlight of generative AI has been on its creative output. It writes poems. It scales marketing copy. It creates paintings. It generates whatever you want it to based on whatever prompt you can imagine. Today, AI can analyze patterns, predict new patterns, and actually create new content. But is creative work its only use case?

While AI is a great content-creation tool, it can do much more. Marketers should be glad to hear that AI will fundamentally change how you engage with customers and manage your marketing. Use it to analyze your customer data, build predictive models, and even design your entire customer journey. And as it executes for you, you’ll be able to shift from builder to supervisor. As generative AI is embedded into the products that make up marketing stacks, the everyday work of marketers is going to change considerably. THE EVOLUTION OF AI AND YOUR RETENTION EFFORTS Everything that you’ve heard about AI may be exciting, but it may not all be true. AI is still evolving, and we’re still learning all it has to offer. So as you begin to adopt it into your marketing efforts, you can see the benefits it can bring to your retention strategies—if you leverage it as a tool and not a replacement.