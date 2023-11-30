BY Penry Price2 minute read

The end of the year gets hectic for many marketers as they juggle day-to-day work with year-end reporting conversations, closing out budgets, and planning for the year ahead. This time may be especially intense for B2B CMOs whose influence in the C-suite is rising, as highlighted by LinkedIn’s B2B Marketing Benchmark.

Since expectations tend to rise alongside influence, marketers should prepare themselves to answer three critical questions as the year comes to a close. 1. HOW CAN MARKETING BETTER DEMONSTRATE IMPACT? The CMO role is transforming, with nearly half of CMOs stating that they have a more direct impact on driving revenue and growth. Drawing explicit connections between marketing results and financial impact is key to showing the value of marketing to the rest of the C-suite. Research shows that 80% of B2B CMOs are actively learning the language of finance to secure more budget, and 84% have strengthened their skills to better illustrate the marketing program’s impact to their CFO or CEO.

This mindset should flow down to the entire marketing team. Consider how every strategy and campaign aligns with specific business objectives, and use metrics that demonstrate the impact on the business. 2. IS THERE TOO MUCH FOCUS ON QUICK WINS VS LONG-TERM IMPACT? Keeping your B2B brand top of mind for the 95% of customers not actively making a purchase decision right now is crucial. Yet, our research shows that many marketing organizations favor product promotion, which has a more immediate impact, over brand-building efforts.

CMOs are striving for programs with a more balanced approach between short-term marketing gains and longer-term brand-building efforts. There are signs that the rest of the organization may support that approach: 64% of B2B marketing leaders indicate the C-suite recognizes the importance of brand building in securing a larger market share. Especially during times of slow growth, the need for brands to remain ingrained in the memories of future buyers becomes even more valuable. 3. HOW CAN EMERGING TECHNOLOGY BE USED TO MAXIMIZE IMPACT? Managing the rapidly evolving marketing technology landscape is challenging. Marketing technology is a major line item in every CMO’s budget; upskilling and reskilling can help deliver greater value by empowering team members to leverage new technologies to their fullest potential. In fact, marketing technology mastery is one of the most important skills that B2B marketing leaders want their team members to develop in the next two years, according to LinkedIn’s research.

AI and automation are powerful forces infiltrating nearly every aspect of marketing. The opportunities are vast and B2B marketing leaders are eager to harness these technologies to optimize their strategies. More than half of B2B marketing leaders said they’re currently using generative AI to work more efficiently and generate more content in less time. However, less than 2% report having an “extremely good” understanding of how to use generative AI marketing tools, emphasizing the need for ongoing skills development. DELIVERING A BIGGER IMPACT As the spotlight on marketing shines brighter, demonstrating its impact on business growth is imperative. Marketing leaders will need to collaborate more closely with the rest of the C-suite to broaden how they think about impact, while encouraging their teams to get comfortable with using new tools and technologies that can help them connect activities to business results. Balancing innovation, strategic foresight, and skill development will be key to supporting organizational growth.