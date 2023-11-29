BY Benjamin Crudo4 minute read

A few months ago, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a statement that, in my opinion, should’ve gone viral. In short, the good doctor advised that while social media has its benefits, it also poses a universal risk of harm to the mental health of both children and adults. He warned that the risk of experiencing symptoms like depression and anxiety increases the more time people spend being social on their screens. Now, I’m no doctor, but as someone who leads an e-commerce agency built on providing businesses with state-of-the-art technology, mastering how not to become a slave to my smartphone has become somewhat of a part-time hobby.

Some might wonder why an e-commerce leader would even attempt to break free of a digital dependency, but the truth is, it makes me a better leader. Here’s how. MY PRESENCE IS FELT BY MY TEAM It’s been a couple of years now since I first attempted to move to a “dumb phone.” After several failed attempts at disconnecting completely from my smart device, I pivoted to the approach of reducing my reliance on it.

The pivot has included a series of conscious steps such as reducing notifications, disciplining myself to check email only three times per day, and carrying around analog tools like an old-fashioned notebook and pen and a wristwatch so I’m not tempted to open my phone and get lost in its vortex of distractions. You might wonder how reducing my smartphone reliance relates to my leadership performance. What I’ve found is that being conscious about when and how I use my device makes me more present. In meetings, my eyes are up and my ears are honed into what the brilliant minds around me are discussing. I’m less distracted by the figurative tabs that tend to stay open in our minds when we’re taking in digital communication, and better able to focus on the problem we’re looking to solve in the moment.

I’m also hyper-aware of my surroundings, which helps me keep tabs on the human dynamics that play into our work: the chemistry between two colleagues or the energy in the room. Recent research has shown that being mindful at work can improve employee focus and increase productivity by 120%. In fact, businesses with meditation programs have seen an 85% decrease in employee absenteeism and a shocking 520% profit increase. Being fully present for my team also affirms the value they bring to the table. Not only that, but as a leader, it sets a tone for those around me. When I’m fully engaged, it encourages others to do the same—this fosters a more focused and engaged work environment for everyone.

MY COMMUNICATION IS MORE IMPACTFUL As we move up the ranks at work into leadership positions, communication becomes a core part of our roles. Being able to align my team on a shared vision and important goals is critical to our success. Some might surmise spending more time on email, Slack, and social media channels is essential to having strong communication in the digital era, but I’ve experienced the opposite. By reducing my reliance on social media, for instance, I’ve sharpened my social skills in real life. Not only do I prioritize hosting and attending in-person events for our hybrid team, but I make a point of meeting one on one with anyone who is open to the offer. This helps me better understand the people I work with on both a personal and professional level.

In-person socializing sharpens a valuable skill set for leaders that can weaken when we over-rely on digital channels to communicate. In fact, the Harvard Business Journal recently reported on a study that revealed that over the past two decades, companies have significantly redefined the roles of C-Suite executives and top leaders. For CEOs, the number one qualification has become strong social skills. As we start to automate more basic survival tasks through AI and smart technology, I anticipate we’ll see a resurgence in our desire for human interaction and an appreciation for social skills. Let’s face it, a thousand Slack or MS Team conversations can never replicate a real-life conversation. I’VE LEARNED TO EMBRACE MOMENTS OF BOREDOM

It’s hard to make eye contact with a stranger on the subway these days—or anywhere for that matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a waiting room or at a crowded bar, people are heads down, engrossed in their digital worlds. While I understand we all inevitably get busy at times, I’ve worked consciously to unburden myself from the compulsion of keeping busy on my phone, just for the sake of it. In fact, I’ve made a point of embracing the seemingly unproductive lulls rather than filling them with smartphone distractions. This practice, rooted in mindfulness, offers my mind a valuable opportunity to process what’s happened in the day, recalibrate, and find its natural rhythm. For me, the mental downtime is foundational for creative thinking, deeper contemplation, and heightened awareness, all of which serve me in my leadership work.

But don’t just take my word for it. A regression analysis published by the Harvard Business Review showed people who meditated—an act that requires mental decluttering—demonstrated a 22% wider range of ideas than the two non-meditating control groups. Smartphones are a marvel of innovation—the convenience they’ve brought to our lives and to my industry of e-commerce have been instrumental. In many ways, they’ve helped equalize the playing field for businesses and have even served as the foundation for entire new markets. But in a world where constant connectivity has become the norm, being intentional about my smartphone usage has become a quiet rebellion. Not only has reducing my reliance on digital helped me preserve moments of stillness, but it’s allowed me to stay focused on what really matters and show up for my team.