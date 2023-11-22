Alaska Airlines has a $2.5 billion plan to make holiday travel less of a nightmare

Think about everything that happens as you arrive at an airport: the sensory overload of honking horns and police telling drivers to “keep moving” on the Departures level. Inside the ticketing area, you find anxious, luggage-toting travelers trying to make their way to the right line.

“What do you need to do? Print a boarding pass? Check a bag? Change a seat? Purchase a mileage multiplier for $12.99? Hear about our credit cards?” (Yes, yes, maybe, no, no.)

“Is this your trip?” the kiosk asks. (Yes.)

Checking a bag? Head to a kiosk and enter your record locator.

Minutes go by as you click and swipe.

Then, it’s on to the bag drop line. Wait your turn, show your ID, weigh the bag, get your bag tag slip, and, finally, make your way to security.

A lot happens before you even make your way to the TSA line.