8 traits high-performing teams have in common

BY Rohshann Pilla3 minute read

As workplaces adapt to ongoing changes, strong teams are grounded in effective communication and collaboration.

Aquent recently released a new talent insights report, which explores the key behaviors of high-performing teams and how to cultivate them to drive greater impact. Based on this research, here are some critical ways to develop and support high-performing teams. Be innovative Change is an inescapable part of today’s world. High-performing teams are quicker to try new things, take risks, and learn from failures. This growth mindset is key to developing innovative ideas that move everyone forward. Employers who allow team members to explore new technologies, techniques, and approaches create stronger solutions and better business outcomes. Remember your team purpose A clear and meaningful brand purpose motivates individuals to complete goals that align with organizational values. Connection to brand purpose drives performance. Recent research has shown that 70% of employees feel that their work defines their sense of purpose in life, and 62% indicate they desire even more meaning.

To successfully instill brand purpose, employers must anchor strategic decisions for the organization around key values and intentionally work to connect employees with that core. Aquent’s survey found that 94% of high-performing teams are motivated to fulfill the company’s brand purpose, compared to 76% of low-to-moderately performing teams. Ensuring that the values of new and existing team members align with the company’s mission and vision helps employers to attract and retain top talent, reestablish employees’ sense of purpose, and motivates teams to perform at a high level. Trust one another A team without trust isn’t really a team. Dysfunctional dynamics such as mistrust create disrespect and unhealthy competition between team members. To promote a healthy and productive work environment, employers must create a space where communication is welcomed, feedback is received without animosity, and clarity is a constant priority. Trust within an organization not only promotes employee well-being but also increases productivity and collaboration among coworkers. Promote psychological safety In order to learn and grow, employees must feel safe and able to take risks without fear of negative consequences. Employees who feel psychologically safe are more likely to thrive, collaborate, and contribute to the organization’s success. Aquent’s study determined that 90% of team members from high-performing teams cultivated a sense of psychological safety and mental well-being. Creating an environment where it’s okay for people to share ideas and make mistakes is vital to a team’s long-term success. Promoting psychological safety reduces the fear of failure, opens avenues of communication, and supports diversity within the workplace.

Share information collaboratively The power of knowledge is only amplified by various perspectives. In collaborative environments that value the consistent exchange of information, teams can dig deeper and better meet their goals. Incorporating knowledge from a wide spectrum of experiences creates a culture where employees are encouraged to be creative and adaptive. For instance, they may be more receptive to constructive feedback or to adapting new tools and technologies into their workflow to maximize productivity. Seek diverse opinions High-performing teams integrate diverse points of view. A well-rounded team invites different perspectives, lived experiences, and expertise to the table when problem-solving or goal-setting. Incorporating a wide range of experience and expertise enables teams to challenge assumptions and expose company blind spots, which can ultimately lead to stronger ideas and better ways of working. Manage stressful situations Healthy teams value their members’ physical and emotional well-being, recognizing that unnecessary stress hinders long-term productivity. If unchecked, the stress from everyday life and professional expectations can stifle effective communication and prevent teams from reaching their goals. Successful teams mitigate stressful situations by creating a safe environment for employees to gather themselves, whether by taking a minute to catch their breath or by taking a mental health day to clear their minds. Be intentional about reminding employees through your words and actions that their mental, emotional, and physical health are important.