Netflix. Uber. AirBnB. All of these upstarts, at some point, turned their market upside down and sent competitors scrambling to catch up. In the tech world, we can agree that the disruption of this decade has been the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI). Just look at Tesla’s self-driving cars and Open AI’s ChatGPT for proof. And now, studies are projecting the AI market to grow by more than $300 billion by 2027.

Already, this has had an impact on almost every tech company, as customers begin to see the benefits AI could have for their daily operations and future strategy. For example, in the public safety sector, AI can help speed response times and reduce the impact of complex emergencies on communities. There are plenty of others out there shaking it up. Brex is remaking online banking with cloud computing and machine learning. Relativity Space is 3D-printing rockets. Exotec is building warehouse robots. So, how should you handle disruption in your market space?

For starters, don’t underestimate and ignore it like Blockbuster did pesky Netflix or the business you worked so hard to create might end up a footnote. Instead, learn to leverage the disruption and use it to your benefit. As you look to take advantage of a new trend or to create your own trend, don’t forget the basics: CUSTOMERS FIRST, ALWAYS

What are your customers’ pain points and preferences, and how can you create a solution for them that no one has envisioned but everyone will want and need? Being customer-centric—using analytics and feedback to figure out their wants and needs—is the key to positive disruption. CHECK YOUR EGO Don’t assume that you already offer the best products out there. It’s possible that your current customers don’t represent the entire market. Monitor the trends in your industry (and beyond), and look for unmet needs or underserved areas that could offer opportunities for disruption.

BE NIMBLE Recognize that the things you’ve always done that made you successful may not always work. Be willing to experiment with processes or practices and embrace the opportunity to improve and innovate. BE THE DISRUPTOR

Don’t just wait to react to disruption. Create your own! Make innovation part of your corporate culture and explore the unexplored. Not the most creative? Acquire or invest in emerging technologies or startups. EPB, a utility provider in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is an excellent example of a changemaker. In 2010, they became the first company in the U.S. to offer one gigabit-per-second internet speed. The exclusive capability attracted worldwide attention, earned Chattanooga the nickname “Gig City,” and brought $2.7 billion in economic benefits to the area. But be careful. Once you’ve created a disruptive technology or service, constantly reassess its effectiveness and look for ways to further improve, to further disrupt. Apple didn’t just introduce the iPhone and leave it at that. They created an entire universe of “i” products and continue to do so.

Here’s an innovator you may not have known about: Corning has been a leading maker of glass and ceramics for more than 170 years. We’ve all heard of Pyrex and Corning Ware. But did you know that Corning developed the first light bulbs for Thomas Edison in 1879? Or that it made windows for U.S. space vehicles and the glass for the Hubble Space Telescope’s primary mirror? Corning also created optical fiber in 1970, opening the potential for high-speed data transmission, and Gorilla Glass in 2007, which is used in millions of smartphones. How’s that for constant innovation? If your company wants to be like Apple and Corning, it means a commitment to better business planning, with an eye toward the next big thing, whether it be yours or someone else’s.