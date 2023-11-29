BY Alberto Casellas4 minute read

Make no mistake: The health care industry is in the midst of a patient-centric renaissance. More out-of-pocket health care costs have continued to transition to the patient with rising premiums, changes in health plan models, and patients seeking more alternatives to manage their health and wellness. The reality is more financial responsibility resides with patients than ever before. Growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, I was very close with my parents and learned a lot from them about saving, planning ahead, and even borrowing money responsibly. Early in my life, the importance of access to the right financial resources became very clear to me. With patients increasingly shouldering the burden of health care payments, one could argue that access to health care financing is just as much a barrier to care as proximity to the actual provider’s location.

Today’s patients want a provider they trust and can rely on as their health care needs change. Importantly, patients desire relationships with their providers that address not just their health needs, but also how to pay for the care they need. There is a rising expectation for providers to offer more financial resources, which is where third-party financing partners come into play. Working with a third-party financing partner has become a key solution for providers looking to offer a multitude of payment options without impacting the fluidity of their revenue cycles. However, these types of partnerships are not one-size-fits-all. So, what should providers look for in a third-party financing partner? A PARTNER WHO IS “IN THE KNOW”

I believe a huge part of being a good partner is staying up to date with the latest trends and research. Knowing with confidence what consumers are likely to be thinking and feeling based on the zeitgeist is crucial to delivering top-notch solutions to clients. I’m humble enough to admit that I don’t know all the answers, but I do my best to make sure I’m constantly challenging my thoughts and perceptions so I can stay in touch with what resonates with our clients and their customers. If your partner organization isn’t actively pursuing new consumer insights to inform their approach, they might not be able to keep you up to speed with the ever-changing needs of your customer base. Look for an organization that will come to the table with new and exciting findings to help your company achieve its very best. A PARTNER WITH AN EYE FOR INNOVATION

Over the past decade, we’ve seen nearly everything—from the way we communicate to how we buy our groceries—become accessible through digital platforms and processes. There’s been a massive shift on this front, as patients have become more digitally savvy and health care has become more consumer-focused. For health care providers looking to stay competitive in this digital age, think about how you can integrate technology to offer patients a digital-friendly experience. This can be anything from utilizing easily navigable online patient portals to implementing a simple QR code at the point of payment. Adopting technology can even help with offloading the administrative burden of billing and collecting out-of-pocket expenses for providers. This can help in the use of overall human capital in each of the provider’s locations—big or small—and ease symptoms of burnout.

Keeping that people-first mentality in mind, I also want to stress the importance of welcoming diverse perspectives and challenging people to think beyond their personal experiences to build a culture of innovation. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is not just a buzzword or corporate talking point—it is a strategic framework for promoting equal access, opportunity, belonging, and so much more. In fact, diverse workforces are even more likely to financially outperform their competitors, according to research from McKinsey & Company. I can say from experience that prioritizing DEI in the workplace is priceless. A company with diverse leadership has the strength of unique backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints to draw from. This is especially valuable in health care innovation when thinking about how to make health care and resources more accessible for all, and how that mission can be inclusive of everyone. A PARTNER WITH A COMMITMENT TO SUCCESS

For providers, third-party financing can help enable their patients to move forward with recommended treatment that they may otherwise delay or put off entirely due to cost concerns. A 2022 Gallup poll showed that approximately 38% of Americans said they or a family member postponed medical treatment due to cost, the highest in Gallup’s 22-year trend. Providers want to avoid delays or forgo treatment entirely as both outcomes can cause very real and serious health complications. If you’re deciding between third-party solutions, identify a partner that can equip you with the modern technology and data tools needed to meet the demands of today’s consumers while also improving financial workflows and simplifying revenue cycle management. At the end of the day, the right partner should be able to present you with a combination of health care and finance expertise to give you a unique perspective and understanding of the issues people face when seeking to pay for their care.