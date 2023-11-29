BY David Malcolm3 minute read

In the ever-evolving business world, uncertainty is a constant companion. Regularly, we face new market fluctuations, emerging technologies, and at times, the looming presence of an economic downturn. Many business people cower at such circumstances, but let me assure you of this: Authentic leadership emerges during these moments, and the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs is put to the ultimate test. Anyone can manage during good times. The real challenge comes in managing during poor or uncertain times. Business leaders must combine several traits—perseverance, flexibility, and an unwavering vision—if they wish to thrive during turmoil. EMBRACING THE UNKNOWN

2023 has been a year of economic and other uncertainty—and 2024 might not be all that different. The threat of an economic downturn hangs over our heads, AI is a force we’re learning how to live with, and the job market still appears to be cooling. But that does not mean it is time to panic. Over my five decades of managing and building businesses, I have realized that times of uncertainty are the very moments in which we should embrace the unknown. We must learn from these moments and seize opportunities that may otherwise lie hidden. Uncertainty can be a catalyst for innovation, adaptation, and exploration. Having the intestinal fortitude to embrace that can pay big dividends.

VISION AMIDST TURMOIL In times of turmoil, a strong leader rises above the chaos, holding steadfast to a clear vision for the organization. I have always strived to inspire and unite my team and nurture a shared purpose transcending circumstance. Also, recognize the value of experimenting with multiple ideas. Not all of your ideas will strike gold—but if you’re willing to put your head down and try new things, you will eventually find an answer.

A true visionary understands that a recession can catalyze change. This is especially true when the ground seems to be shifting beneath your feet. We must reassess strategies and foster employee creativity rather than hang our heads and ignore the circumstances around us. FLEXIBILITY AND AGILITY During economic downturns, businesses must display flexibility and agility and adapt to the shifting tides of the market. I believe in the power of remaining nimble, anticipating changes, and swiftly responding to them.

RESILIENCE IN ADVERSITY Resilience is the lifeblood of successful leaders. It is not enough to merely survive the storm; we must emerge stronger on the other side. As Theodore Roosevelt said, “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming.” LEADING WITH EMPATHY

In times of uncertainty, the human element takes on great importance. I have always believed in leading with empathy and recognizing the anxieties and concerns of those around us. Genuine care for employees and stakeholders becomes a wellspring of shared strength during difficult times. Sharing honest emotions and everyone’s well-being play prominent roles in building a healthy company. Pay close attention to the mental fortitude of your workers so you can be in step with them throughout your shifting landscape. By offering support, instilling confidence, and fostering a sense of unity, you can forge a bond that carries you through the toughest of challenges. I’ve been an entrepreneur for over 50 years now. I’ve witnessed technological advancements my grandparents could have never fathomed; I’ve fought through economic downturns and seen my industry bounce back from recessions, inflation and “stagflation,” global conflicts, and the worst housing crisis in U.S. history.