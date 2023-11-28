BY Neha Sampat3 minute read

Changing anything foundational in a company is risky, but it can also be a power move. For many services or consultancies, changing to a product-based or software-as-a-service (SaaS) model can be enormously beneficial. Almost all companies will likely use SaaS by the end of the year, and more than a third rely on SaaS almost exclusively.

But how can you make the transition? Years ago, I started a services business helping enterprises manage digital transformation in the early days of cloud and mobile. While I was doing that, we found a gap in the market and built a product to respond to it. We eventually spun off the product as a separate company and are now 500 people in a post-Series C. Here are some of the important lessons I learned through that experience. KNOW YOUR “WHY” FOR GOING AFTER THE CHANGE

Why would you want to change something as fundamental to your company as moving from selling consulting services to selling products? For me, it was like responding to a call. I knew we had something that the industry needed. It was also an opportunity to create something that could survive even after my time—and move beyond impacting 10-15 employees and a dozen customers. But you have to consider the risks, too. Because once you move beyond those dozen customers the goal is to scale and employ hundreds of people, if not more. That is a huge personal responsibility. In balancing risks versus rewards, assess the product’s value proposition in relation to its alignment with market demand and its prospective competitive advantage. This transition takes both a strategy and an evaluation of capital requirements. Determine if the inherent risks associated with product market entry could be justifiably offset by the potential returns.

SHIFT TO A LONG-TERM MINDSET You will need to shift your mindset from short-term profitability to long-term investment. Services give you quick rewards. They are instantly profitable since you don’t have the same kind of overhead that you would with products. With products, profitability is slower. Take business-to-business software, for example. You need to fund product development, build a go-to-market plan, and hire employees to accomplish all those things before signing up customers at scale. Building a customer base that recoups costs takes time due to slower adoption rates and longer sales cycles than services.

It’s impossible to have a real average with so many variables, but a recent survey of leaders showed it takes many years for B2B SaaS startups to become profitable. DON’T FORGET THE STRUCTURAL AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES NEEDED TO SUPPORT THE PRODUCT You can’t just wake up one day and say you’re a product company. This is where many companies fail—they get bogged down by a lack of separation between delivering services and building and delivering products.

Support the success of the product with fundamental organizational and structural changes, including: Build A Team You don’t want to borrow people from the product side to work on delivering services because you will slow everyone down. You have two options: Hire immediately to support the product, or assign employees to the product and make them completely unavailable to the services side. Sometimes, that means letting go of customers to re-purpose talent in place of renewing an existing contract.

Finances You need someone with the right expertise to think through the challenges of pricing a product compared to pricing a service. Do you move to a subscription, usage-based, per-user pricing model, or something entirely different? Would it benefit the business to offer free trials? Soon after I decided to spin off Contentstack, I brought in our CFO to help drive the right outcome. Sales

Instead of selling services and supporting their implementation, you will sell the product and leave the implementation up to your customers. And even your customers will change. You will need to redefine who your ideal customer is and rebuild your sales team to match that customer. Here’s something that shouldn’t change: customer care being front and center. Services companies require a personal kind of attention to customers. As you move to selling products, find ways to keep it a priority—like establishing a 24/7 help desk or offering courses and materials to help people excel while using your product. It could be a great differentiator. The transition from service to product is a lot like making an investment. Consider the opportunity cost and take a long-term view. Yes, you’ll probably lose some revenue along the way, but eventually, the hard choices will prove worthwhile. As you make the transition, remember who you are as a company and build the best product to serve your customers.