The cloud has become the de facto operating model for enterprise agility, enabling organizations to move nimbly as they work to deliver products and services that will ensure they remain on the leaderboard in their industry far into the future. But what is a cloud operating model and what are the attributes that make it such a pillar of innovation? No longer just a basic way of describing cloud processes, it is becoming a new way of looking at desired outcomes rather than specific technologies or processes. As an innovation strategy, it means a world of contrast from rigid to flexible, from manual to highly automated. At my company, we approach it as an infrastructure service provider, but lessons from the cloud can be applied to any business. Paying heed to simplicity, reliability, and efficiency—the core attributes that have driven the public cloud’s appeal and adoption—can go a long way to keeping you aligned with the expectations of your customers.

In turn, your customers can ‘consume’ your product in a cloud-like fashion if you have a cloud-like service delivery mentality. Rather than focusing on Opex vs Capex vs subscriptions, the real heart of delivering a service is about getting a predictable outcome via SLAs. Delivering a service is about transparency and understanding the life cycle of all your product’s touchpoints to ensure consistent service delivery that gets better over time. At the same time, applying the principles of the cloud operating model to your own business operations can help you across the enterprise. At Pure, we think of the cloud like oxygen—it’s the air you breathe. Sometimes it is worth pausing to reflect on something so essential. For one thing, it shakes you out of complacency to consider the life fuel it provides.

With that in mind, here are three pillars of a cloud operating model. 1. UNLOCKING FLEXIBILITY AND SPEED In IT, this means being adaptable to how services are configured and used, and being able to quickly and dynamically make adjustments. That’s a position you’d want to be in other areas as well, whether it is sales planning or product road mapping.

2. CHANGE MANAGEMENT In the cloud operating model, automation is a first-class citizen. In infrastructure IT, management has traditionally been highly manual and reliant on knowing exactly what you need and which knobs to turn. Automation across all parts of your business frees up users to concentrate on higher-level thinking, tasks, and projects. 3. PAY AS YOU GO

Customers want more freedom in paying for what they use and don’t want to be asked to predict, pre-buy, or over-buy what they think they will need at some future point. One company we work with takes that cloud operating view to really re-imagine what a modern building should be. To support its innovations, the company employs a multi-cloud Kubernetes-based approach to application development as it uses data and AI to deliver insight into a building’s health, sustainability, and performance. That’s a practical application of a cloud-first strategy, and it is an example of the nimbleness that really infuses their whole approach to business. There’s no question the cloud operating model is important for innovators, especially in today’s economic climate where budgets are tighter and the ability to scale at the slightest notice is key. For me, it’s important to apply those principles across business and product delivery for hardware, software, or even services like disaster recovery.