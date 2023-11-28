BY Guy Yehiav3 minute read

With hurricanes and other destructive storms becoming increasingly frequent, emergency preparedness is more critical than ever. Loss of power causes business disruption and puts condition-sensitive inventories at risk for healthcare organizations, food service providers, and retailers.

The predictive capabilities of modern technology are a boon for enterprises looking to shift from a reactive mindset to a proactive execution that protects medicines, vaccines, and food products. Machine learning models enhanced with telemetry data from numerous sources can be leveraged to not only forecast and predict potential outcomes but also generate prescriptive guidance and automate adjustments that ensure inventory safety. PREVENTATIVE BEST PRACTICES Regardless of the level of sophistication in the technology infrastructure protecting an enterprise’s inventory, several emergency preparedness considerations should be taken into account as business operators work to optimize inventory management through power outages and destructive storms.

Define priorities and develop analysis mechanisms to determine the order of operations when it comes to keeping multiple asset types functioning within the required conditions. Asset types may include refrigerated walk-ins, walk-in freezers, warehouse rooms with sensitive ambient conditions, open-air refrigeration, individual cooler and freezer units, display cases, etc.

Document how long condition-sensitive environments will retain their temperature and humidity levels based on detailed and historical fact-based analysis.

Outline labor requirements for different scenarios where on-the-ground execution will need to take place—manually changing set points, moving inventory between assets within a single location, transferring inventory to different sites to prevent loss, etc.

Map out asset locations and keep track of asset movements. PREDICTIVE PLANNING If equipped with the intelligence that disruptive weather is coming at a certain time, enterprises have an advantage in planning for inventory preservation. Whether adjusted manually or automatically, cooling assets and environments should have their set points lowered by a few degrees to retain safe conditions for longer in the event of a power outage. If equipment adjustments are made soon enough in advance of a storm, inventory may not need to be transported during a power outage, depending on the duration of the outage and the presence of backup generators or batteries. Predicting the weather with increased accuracy enables better priority analysis, which improves task lists and labor optimization. Additionally, businesses should be aware of the relevant temperature degradation models that will inform the execution of emergency task lists in place to mobilize available labor working to mitigate potential inventory loss.

AUTOMATING ACTION PLANS While many disparate steps can be taken to prepare for weather-influenced business disruptions, mature enterprises recognize the criticality of automating many of the actions that need to be executed in emergency situations, where speed in decision-making is crucial to inventory protection. With the recent acceleration in practical AI and machine learning applications, enterprises have the opportunity to take advantage of training their predictive models with an abundance of real-time telemetry data from both inside and outside of the firm—traffic patterns, weather patterns, consumer intent indicators, temperature and humidity readings, inventory demand data, and asset condition and health levels.

As these models become more sophisticated and accurate, many of the actions and decisions required in an emergency are sped up: Set points are adjusted automatically by way of integration between condition monitoring systems and equipment asset operating systems, combined with weather conditions.

Task lists are digitized and made editable for real-time priority setting.

Ordering systems respond to shifting demand to optimize inventory management.

Reliance on different networking protocols becomes flexible depending on which ones (Zigbee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, etc.) are functioning through the disaster. NAVIGATING CLIMATE CHANGE Climate change is making hurricanes and other storms more destructive and frequent. As the effects of climate emergencies influence increasingly destructive weather patterns, enterprises need to maintain their critical inventories. Food retailers serve a crucial role in feeding our communities safe, quality food. Local pharmacies ensure that the community members they serve receive the medications and vaccines they need to maintain their physical and mental health.