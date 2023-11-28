BY Adam Aharonoff4 minute read

During difficult economic climates, many businesses focus on slimming their operations, streamlining resources, and cutting down expenses. Unfortunately, this often translates to a reduction in valuable research and development budgets. Companies that embrace innovation even during difficult times and adapt to changing market conditions stand a higher chance of thriving during recessions. Strategic investment in R&D and delivering value-added products that customers seek during market slowdowns can keep companies ahead of the competition and primed for a quick rebound. However, this is easier said than done. So, how can you create an environment that keeps development moving even when the economy turns rough?

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

MAKE INNOVATION PART OF THE COMPANY CULTURE DNA Innovation is a key driver of growth in a competitive market. Companies that have ingrained innovation in their DNA can swiftly generate new ideas during periods of low activity, as it is already a pillar of their business practices. Leaders who consistently promote innovative ideas and reward creative thinking help create a workforce that embraces the value of research and development from the top down. This way, R&D is not viewed as optional and is less likely to suffer when budgets are cut. Giving your employees the space, time, and forums to brainstorm and share ideas is equally critical. A large corporation may have the formal budget for dedicated innovation teams, professional development, etc. But for the small guys, R&D resources may instead look like a weekly time block set aside for workshopping or tech talks or a quarterly/annual “hackathon” for idea generation. At Cinch, we provide our software engineers two to four hours per week for employee ideation, because we know that having that time consistently set aside on their schedule will ensure it happens.

Ideally, the time before a recession is the opportunity to invest in resources that will be especially helpful during constraints. Given that so many pay-as-you-go services exist, leaning into on-demand platforms can help simplify your innovation process, minimize costs, and let you more quickly produce prototypes during a downturn. This way, the focus can be on finding a framework to solve real business problems quickly, showing the traction it is getting, and then investing in fleshing it out fully once initial findings support it. MARKET RESEARCH IS NOT OPTIONAL Market trends are especially fluid during recessions. Consumers quickly prioritize their needs when a downturn occurs, and prices inflate. It’s critical to pay attention to the changing needs of your customers in real time because you might be chasing a solution that is more relevant to yesterday than it is to today.

In 2023, consumers during a recession are expected to act differently than in previous decades amid online shopping habits, new generations entering the spending pool, and dozens of other factors. Investing in the research that tracks those decisions in real time and responds accordingly allows your company to take advantage of new demands and inform your priorities for development—keeping you one step ahead of competitors. PRIORITIZE TRACKABLE PROJECTS, BUT PREPARE TO PIVOT As market conditions turn sour, spending cuts may be inevitable. When this happens, prioritization of your active projects should be hyper-focused on performance, performance, performance. The R&D that is pursued should be easily trackable with well-established goals that are intermediate and iterative, so you can test and prove incremental value along the way.

advertisement

If needed, open new feedback pipelines to customers so that each new product pursued is informed directly by consumer habits. A highly responsive, flexible test-and-learn strategy can keep innovation moving quickly and effectively. Once you’ve established how you’re going to consistently test your hypotheses, remind your team that flexibility is paramount. Sometimes, the most innovative ideas actually run parallel to your initial plan, so when you see a glimpse of success with an enhancement that perhaps wasn’t your original focus, run with it as soon as its initial framework proves successful. It could be exactly what puts you on top when difficult times alleviate. MAXIMIZE EXISTING PARTNERSHIPS AND PLATFORMS

When downturns do occur and allocating talent to R&D is not always possible, lean on your existing partners and focus on developing the most value-added offering for your customers. Partners are invested in the success of your company and may show a willingness to invest in a mutually beneficial result. In the home protection industry, we often find that economic difficulties can result in the most innovative product creation. Alongside our partners in real estate, insurance, utilities, and more, we are always looking for new ways to combine and market our products together. When consumer wallets are tight, you should have the best package that shows your customer base that they are getting the highest value possible for every dollar spent. FINAL THOUGHTS