The U.K. approved its first CRISPR gene-editing drug—and the U.S. is expected to follow

Last week, in a global milestone for medicine, U.K. regulators approved the first-ever CRISPR gene-editing drug . The treatment, from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics, will be licensed under the brand name Casgevy in the U.K. for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia. The regulatory green light abroad isn’t surprising given the therapy’s established record of clinical trial success in treating these painful, and sometimes fatal, inherited blood disorders. But it marks a historic turning point for CRISPR and the genetic medicines of the future that are expected to reach the U.S. by year’s end.

Casgevy is the branded name for Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ “exa-cel.” It uses a form of CRISPR gene editing that modifies extracted stem cells and reengineers them to boost the production of functional hemoglobin—a protein in red blood cells that’s critical to functions like getting oxygen to the tissue that makes up our muscles. Patients with SCD and beta thalassemia have a genetic kink that hinders hemoglobin in the bone marrow, with all kinds of painful health consequences, including liver and heart problems, anemia, and the need for regular blood transfusions and medication.

Through CRISRP gene editing, Casgevy, or exa-cel, provides a fix at the DNA level by editing the offending genes in a lab and then reinfusing the hemoglobin-producing cells into patients. The clinical evidence shows its benefits might last a lifetime, as the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) noted in a statement announcing the approval on Thursday.

In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration was already expected to approve the CRISPR drug by the end of the year to treat sickle cell disease, and by spring 2024 to treat beta thalassemia, barring any unforeseen consequences. The MHRA’s clearance might speed up that process—and fuel questions and concerns about the role of gene editing in medicine as groundbreaking science hits the market.