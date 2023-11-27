BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

Ninety two percent of the world’s population uses emojis, so I can safely assume that we’ve all been there: you’re texting a friend and suddenly your conversation calls for a very specific emoji, like a mail pigeon, or a ski-jumping T-Rex.

Now, the Unicode Consortium decides which emojis should be included in your default keyboard, but for reasons beyond me, it hasn’t yet introduced emojis to match my exact requests. So, what’s a girl to do when she’s texting her husband about their beloved mutt, Ollie, who has just stretched his front paws in a way that makes him look like a ski-jumper mid-air and, somehow, also a goofy T-Rex? Why is an emoji that can convey the extreme cuteness of the moment nowhere to be found? [Screenshot: courtesy of the author] Until recently, the only answer was two consecutive emojis: one for “skiing” and another for “T-Rex” which I was surprised to learn already had its own emoji. Now, I have at my disposal a glorious emoji of a T-Rex standing on two skis, gliding downhill. Perfection. A fun new iOS app called Newji lets you turn your wildest, weirdest thoughts into an emoji by simply typing a prompt like you would in Midjourney or Stable Diffusion, and waiting a few seconds. You can download the app and generate emojis from there (provided you have cleared enough storage to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 17). You can also generate emojis from within iMessage or WhatsApp, which means you don’t have to switch apps, create the emoji then import it back when everyone else has already moved on.

[Image: Newji] Newji was designed by indie developers Ryan McLeod (whose portfolio includes the popular iOS game Blackbox) and Robert Long. Since launching in November 14, it has birthed more than 40,000 emojis. It is not the only AI emoji generator out there. Other options include AI Emoji Generator and EmojiGen, though both are browser-based, as well as a flurry of apps that let you create emoji mashups, build your own emojis—”like Mr. Potato Head where you swap out noses,” says McLeod—or even create your own stickers on. But Newji stands out with a delightful UI that is filled with playful interactions and Easter eggs. [Image: Newji] “When designing Newji, I really wanted it to feel fun,” says McLeod. “There are so many AI apps that are basically text input boxes and loading spinners and it can just make an experience that should be kind of fun, sterile.” Newji has no text box per se. The home page consists of a floating text set against a canary yellow background: to get your creative juices flowing, the app begins to generate prompts as soon as you open it, then proceeds to show you the resulting emojis in bubbles that float up the screen then disappear: a cowboy cat, a flamingo playing the saxophone, a latte with a smiley face in the foam art. [Screenshot: courtesy of the author] When you’re done chuckling at the app’s default examples, you can get to work. Twenty prompts (bestowed upon you in the form of coins) cost 20 cents each. 300 prompts cost 5 cents each. (I received a voucher for 999 coins, at 3 cents each, allowing me to experiment to my heart’s content.)