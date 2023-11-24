Morgan Housel explains why we should focus on the things that never change

BY Yasmin Gagne7 minute read

In Morgan Housel’s new book, Same as Ever: A Guide To What Never Changes, he posits that we should stop trying to predict the future. Instead, we should use what we know from the past to help us react to changes as they inevitably come up. After writing the bestseller The Psychology of Money where he looked at spending habits to understand how people make sense of the world, Housel decided to address the collective. “I think in some ways The Psychology of Money is an exploration of the behavior of the individual,” he says. “Same As Ever is about the behavior of the collective, because it looks at what we keep doing.”

Here, Housel, who is also a partner at venture capital firm Collaborative Fund, talks about what we can learn from the past, the dangers of overconfidence, and why people think the economy is doing poorly, even if by most markers things are going well. You have a lot of historical examples in the book to look at how our past behavior can predict the future. Why do you think looking back in order to look forward is a good approach? It’s always rubbed me the wrong way how bad we as an industry—journalists, fund managers, advisers, economists—were at forecasting what’s going to happen next. Nobody can predict the next bear market, or the next recession. That’s an exaggeration, but only a little bit. After observing that, you can become even more cranky about it and say nobody knows anything. Or you can say, let’s focus on what we do know is going be the same in the future. We have no ability to predict change, so let’s try to focus all of our attention on behaviors that have been showing up forever, all throughout history.

Walk me through your argument—how can focusing on what’s never going to change be beneficial? When you find something that has never changed, then you can put a lot of confidence into knowing that it is almost certainly going to be part of your future. Then you can focus all of your efforts onto that. Jeff Bezos had this great interview quote many years ago where he said, “People always ask me what is going to change in the future. I submit that a better question is, what is not going to change?” His example, when he thought about Amazon, was that you cannot imagine a future in which Amazon customers do not want low prices, fast shipping, and a big selection. Because of that, he could afford to put all of his effort and confidence into investing in those things, knowing that they would be just as relevant 10 years from now as they are today. Can you give me an example of this kind of thinking in investing?

Nobody knows when the next bear market is going to come. So as an investor, I put zero amount of my mental bandwidth into trying to predict that. What I do know from studying all kinds of historical bear markets is how people respond. So I want to spend all of my effort focusing and studying that, knowing that whenever the next bear market comes, I know how people are gonna respond to it. Those things never change. It’s an allocation of your mental resources. Is there any danger that can come from being overconfident or having too much certainty? It’s appealing to have confidence in the future. Most people who are following pundits don’t actually want the right answer. They want certainty. They don’t want a pundit who says, “There’s a 53% chance of recession,” even if that’s the truth. They want someone who says, “It’s coming, it’s gonna be big, and here’s exactly what you can do to avoid it.” That kind of statement eliminates the uncomfortable uncertainty that people have in their head.

Early on in the book you write that some of the biggest economic stories are things people didn’t see coming. Can you give me some examples? Whether it’s Pearl Harbor or 9/11 or COVID . . . no economist or financial adviser had those in their risk outlook. So anytime you have confidence in the future, it’s a false sense of assurance. Almost certainly in hindsight, you’re going to look back and realize that the biggest factor that was actually going to move the needle is something that nobody was talking about. I read a piece where you talked about Bill Gates’ mix of optimism and pessimism. What do you think entrepreneurs can learn from his mindset?

You need to learn how to get optimism and pessimism to coexist. Most people either are or want to be one or the other. Bill Gates took the biggest entrepreneurial swings anyone has ever taken. At the same time, he ran Microsoft from the day he started the company to the day he left about as conservatively as he possibly could in terms of balance sheet, cash reserves, and debt avoidance. That’s why he’s done so well. You say that when people think, “The markets are guaranteed not to crash,” that’s when they are more likely to crash. Why is that? When the economy is strong or when the market is calm, people get optimistic. When they get optimistic, they go into debt. Those actions—whether it’s going into a lot of debt in 2007 or stock prices getting too high in 1999—are specifically setting up the next crash. Viewing these declines as unavoidable features of the system makes them more palatable. Instead of asking, “Why did the economy break?” you can think of a downturn as the equivalent of a thunderstorm. It’s not fun, but it’s an inevitable part of the system that we’re all partaking in.

You wrote that the valuation of every company is the number from today multiplied by a story about tomorrow. We’ve seen in the past few years that some stories don’t play out as intended. I’m thinking about big busts like WeWork and also companies taking huge haircuts on their valuations. What can we learn from that? When interest rates are zero, the number from today really didn’t matter just because of the net present value calculation. Basically in that situation, when interest rates are zero, the story about tomorrow is effectively all that matters. You can take a company that had no prospects, no profit, no real anything . . . but if you could tell a good story about it, the sky was the limit. That was WeWork, that was a lot of crypto, where there was no anchor bringing those stories back today. In Same As Ever, you write about events like the Great Depression ushering in a new era of progress for technology. How do you think COVID has affected progress on that front?

Let’s compare that time to the Great Depression. During the Great Depression, virtually everyone was hurt financially. It really didn’t take any prisoners. COVID was very different. In 2020, for half the economy, COVID was worse than the Great Depression. For the other half, it was literally the best year they’d ever had economically. If you’re a tech worker in Silicon Valley, 2020 was a bonanza. If you owned a laundromat in the middle of Ohio, it was worse than the Great Depression. I don’t think there’s any other economic event in history that was that bifurcated. Therefore we shouldn’t be surprised if a lot of those things filter into political views. Half the country does not understand the experiences of the other half. Is that why people have such different economic outlooks? By most hard economic variables—unemployment, GDP, growth, productivity, [the] stock market—we’re doing pretty well right now. But the divergence between economic performance and consumer confidence has never been as great as it is today. I think you could chalk that up to the scarring of the inflation that happened in the past two years.

How do you think the Israel-Hamas war is affecting consumer behavior? Bad news happens very quickly. When it happens fast like that, everyone’s going to see it on the news. The other thing is that as news went from local to national to global, well on the global scale, every single day you’re going to hear about tragic events. That shift in the news—which has really taken place just in the past 20 years—can leave people more pessimistic than they would’ve been. And on social media, no matter what you want to hear, somebody is saying it. Particularly on Instagram and TikTok, there’s an algorithm that really understands what you want to see and probably understands you better than you do. That entrenches people in their views probably to a greater degree than we’ve ever had. What are some best practices when it comes to investing given that we can’t predict the future?