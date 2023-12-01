Screentime with less stress

BY FastCo Works2 minute read

These days, our screens are our lives. From laptops and tablets to smartphones and TVs, we spend hours and hours daily staring at pixels. Yet whether we’re scrolling through memes or reading thought-provoking journalism, all that screen time is taking its toll. Research shows that frequent exposure to the blue light emitted by screens can damage retinal cells and cause vision problems.

Consumer electronics company TCL is working to find ways to mitigate the dangers of screen time. The company’s innovative NXTPAPER display technology helped earn the company a spot on Fast Company’s list of the Next Big Things in Tech. Here, TCL’s director of product planning Chris Saunders discusses how the company’s technology was developed with vision health in mind. How does the TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 represent a technological breakthrough?

We developed NXTPAPER to promote eye comfort, reduce eye fatigue, and curtail the harmful blue light which is known to cause vision problems. While the technology reduces harmful blue light by 61% to protect users’ eyes, it does this without compromising brightness or color tones. As average daily screen time continues to increase, we prioritized developing our NXTPAPER tablet to ensure users can work and be entertained without compromise. The first-of-its-kind display also has a paper-like tactile experience with a matte finish, while maintaining natural colors and full brightness. It automatically adjusts to the user’s surroundings and provides an enhanced viewing experience whether outdoors or in dim or fluorescent lighting.

What were the most significant challenges your team encountered during the development of the new NXTPAPER 11 tablet, and how did you overcome them?

A leader in display technology, TCL has been developing NXTPAPER since 2021, across three generations of tablets. We initially looked at various options that would allow us to reduce eye strain and maintain an excellent user experience. One of our biggest challenges has been the high standards we hold ourselves to. The first iteration of the tablet didn’t fully meet our expectations, so we continued research and development, relying on consumer feedback to help us improve. As we further enhanced the tablet, we made sure to hit the right brightness levels and tested the tablet in diverse settings to see how it performed. We’ve taken the lessons learned through each research and development effort to expand and improve. For example, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet is up to 25% brighter than the previous generation with anti-fingerprint glass and better eye protection from harmful blue light. How do you envision NXTPAPER technology evolving and improving lives in the future?

Now that we’ve worked out the kinks of the NXTPAPER technology in tablet form, we plan to continue to expand. We’re bringing NXTPAPER to smartphone displays and looking at other technologies, such as monitors and laptops, where we can bring the leadership in this display technology to more consumers and use cases.

