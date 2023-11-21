Stability AI’s high-profile resignation got lost in the OpenAI chaos

Much has changed in the AI world in the past week. But as turmoil rages over the chaos at OpenAI , another major moment went comparatively overlooked because it occurred just before the world’s leading AI company fell to pieces.

On November 15, two days before the OpenAI debacle began, Ed Newton-Rex, who had been vice president of audio at Stability AI for just over a year, resigned from his position leading the audio team at the company over a disagreement over copyright.

“It’s not so much about Stability per se as it is about every large tech company at the moment,” Newton-Rex tells Fast Company. “Every large company takes basically the same position.” That position is that they’re able to do what they want with training models because of the fair use doctrine, including training on data scraped from the internet or other databases without consent.

That jars with Newton-Rex. “I’ve always fought against this in my career,” he says. He points out that even the terminology allows for some distancing between what’s actually happening, and what AI companies claim is happening. Referring to songs, artworks, and writing as “data” disconnects it from the act of creativity. “Most normal people would think of [it] as creative output,” he says.