Stability AI’s high-profile resignation got lost in the OpenAI chaos

Much has changed in the AI world in the past week. But as turmoil rages over the chaos at OpenAI, another major moment went comparatively overlooked because it occurred just before the world’s leading AI company fell to pieces.
On November 15, two days before the OpenAI debacle began, Ed Newton-Rex, who had been vice president of audio at Stability AI for just over a year, resigned from his position leading the audio team at the company over a disagreement over copyright.
“It’s not so much about Stability per se as it is about every large tech company at the moment,” Newton-Rex tells Fast Company. “Every large company takes basically the same position.” That position is that they’re able to do what they want with training models because of the fair use doctrine, including training on data scraped from the internet or other databases without consent.
That jars with Newton-Rex. “I’ve always fought against this in my career,” he says. He points out that even the terminology allows for some distancing between what’s actually happening, and what AI companies claim is happening. Referring to songs, artworks, and writing as “data” disconnects it from the act of creativity. “Most normal people would think of [it] as creative output,” he says.
Newton-Rex decided to quit his position at Stability AI, overseeing the company’s generative-AI audio team, in late October when his organization—alongside others—submitted its response to the U.S. Copyright Office’s inquiry into artificial intelligence. “When everyone submitted their pieces, it became very clear that many companies are still relying on the fair use argument, and trying to justify that to the U.S. Copyright Office,” he says. “It’s just what I really disagree with. So I feel like I did resign from Stability, but I also feel like I resigned from a group of large AI companies who will take the same approach.”
The departure was amicable, Newton-Rex says, declining to go into details. (Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI, responded to Newton-Rex’s tweet announcing his departure on X just over an hour after it was made, linking to Stability AI’s justification for why it believes fair use is sufficient justification for its use.)
Newton-Rex respects the AI companies’ decisions, even if he doesn’t agree with them. “I think they’re being genuine,” he says. “I think you should never assume malice.” He believes companies genuinely, rather than cynically, believe that they’re in the right to deploy the fair use exemption in this way. “The fair use exemption is open to interpretation,” he explains. “There’s no clear hard and fast line in the sand.”