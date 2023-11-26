Why it’s so hard to ask coworkers ‘how are you’—and how to move past that

BY Nellie Hayat6 minute read

Do you ever feel like if you were to ask a coworker how they’re doing, you’d open a Pandora’s box that robs you of getting work done?

You’re not alone. Since COVID-19, things beyond our control constantly get in the way of work. The pandemic itself pushed us out of our offices. That was followed by the presidential election, the war in Ukraine, the BLM movement, the stop-the-Asian-hate hashtag, the Supreme Court abortion ruling, and now the terrorist attacks in Israel. If that wasn’t enough, we all deal with private and individual challenges that disrupt our work, like PMS or IBS (google it if you’re unfamiliar). We have parental leave, kids home sick from school, spotty WiFi from our remote locations, and, of course, an increasing sense of burnout.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Why does it feel so hard to work with other people? No one seems capable of working eight hours straight, five days a week anymore. Why is that? The problem with saying ‘I hope you’re well’ For the past decade, or at least since the early WeWork days, the “bring your whole self to work” movement has seen the most significant growth. Tech companies made it their number one goal and created workplace environments to allow employees to bring their full selves to work. Well, now it’s paying off—everybody is bringing their full self to work.

Expand to continue reading ↓