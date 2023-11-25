I cared too much about my job and landed in the ER. Here’s how to spot the red flags of ‘overcaring’

“Teresa, should we call the ambulance?”
I blink, and—in blurry distortedness—I see the faces of the CEO and CMO of my company staring at me. Soon, I am lying on a stretcher, and being wheeled out to the lobby. Elevator doors open and close. The whole office is staring at me. Jaws agape. I feel so small, and mortified.
It was one of my first meetings as the vice president of human resources for a Fortune 500 Company. In the middle of the meeting, I felt my heart skip a beat. I tried to excuse myself, but after just two steps, my body swayed, and if it wasn’t for a nearby chair, I would have fallen. I thought it was a heart problem.
At the hospital, they did a lot of tests that came out clear. Eventually, my doctor told me, “You don’t have a heart issue, you have an anxiety issue.”
I was diagnosed with burnout. A big contributing factor toward my burnout, my therapist told me, was overcare. At the height of my leadership career, many well-intentioned friends and colleagues told me to “stop caring so much.” I was a chronic worrier and people pleaser. I took on the problems of other people—colleagues, friends, the guy delivering coffee—and made them my own. I also took personal responsibility for company-wide problems, like revenues and profits falling, and deeply felt the impact of worldwide problems, like gun violence or terrorist attacks.
If you find yourself glued to the news and following the constant barrage of reports on war and politics, constant fear and worry may be interfering with your ability to show up at work. This is called compassion fatigue, or “overcaring,” which describes the mental, physical, or emotional impact of helping others or—in this case—excessive worrying about others.
Overcare is easy to fall into because it convinces us the more we worry, the more we care. However, overcaring can diminish the effectiveness of our intended care.