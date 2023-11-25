I cared too much about my job and landed in the ER. Here’s how to spot the red flags of ‘overcaring’

I blink, and—in blurry distortedness—I see the faces of the CEO and CMO of my company staring at me. Soon, I am lying on a stretcher, and being wheeled out to the lobby. Elevator doors open and close. The whole office is staring at me. Jaws agape. I feel so small, and mortified.

It was one of my first meetings as the vice president of human resources for a Fortune 500 Company. In the middle of the meeting, I felt my heart skip a beat. I tried to excuse myself, but after just two steps, my body swayed, and if it wasn’t for a nearby chair, I would have fallen. I thought it was a heart problem.

At the hospital, they did a lot of tests that came out clear. Eventually, my doctor told me, “You don’t have a heart issue, you have an anxiety issue.”