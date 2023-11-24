Porch piracy is a $20 billion a year problem. AI provides a solution

Researchers at Data & Society conducted interviews with drivers from Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Instacart, Shipt, and DoorDash. The study, reported in Fast Company, found drivers are frequently blamed for package theft , and even unsubstantiated allegations are captured in a national database that future employers have access to. That’s not fair.

The problem is straining retail and local law-enforcement resources, and for the hard-working delivery drivers on the frontline, it often leads to false accusations that permanently impact employment records—even though most drivers are required to share a picture of every delivery with the buyer over countless apps.

As the retail economy heads into the holiday shopping season, merchants and law-enforcement officials are bracing for a surge as we prepare to ship almost 3.5 billion packages across the U.S. alone.

The porch pirates are the problem, and they’re highly organized. At least 12 states have proposed or passed legislation making package theft a felony offense with particularly aggressive punishments in Texas, Michigan, Utah, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. So far, those measures have shown no sign of slowing the pirates, with consumers and retailers shouldering the growing losses. And meantime, the work-around solutions meant to protect consumers contradict the frictionless ease that is the whole premise of online shopping with free two-day delivery.

In New York City, where as many as 90,000 packages are stolen every day, the Department of Transportation has launched a pilot program, LockerNYC, in which consumers can collect their online purchases at various storefront or sidewalk locations. Amazon Locker has 900 locations across the U.S. and recently launched Amazon Key, allowing consumers to throw privacy to the wind and give delivery persons access to their homes and cars. Amazon also has pick up kiosks at Whole Foods and Kohl’s and The U.S. Postal Service has set up after-hours pick-up locations in many states. All of that said, for consumers who simply wanted convenient, free two-day shipping, the time spent driving and waiting in line for a package doesn’t seem like the best fix, nor a differentiated digital experience.

AI to the rescue

None of these efforts are helping and, in fact, they’ve created a complicated, expensive side show that doesn’t solve the consumer problem and hurts hourly workers. This year, the fastest path to progress is simply reinventing shipping protection for the digital era and AI can do that at scale, for pennies on the dollar.