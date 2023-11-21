Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

In the absence of official case counts, dog owners are turning to social media for updates, but such forums can be rife with speculation and misinformation.

Mysterious dog illness: Thousands of pet owners are turning to Facebook to track symptoms and trade stories

[Source images: Meruyert Gonullu, rawpixel.com]

Author's image

BY Christopher Zara

Thousands of people have joined a Facebook group to track reports of a respiratory illness among dogs that has been baffling veterinarians in states across the country, indicating the extent to which pet lovers are anxious to learn new information about the mysterious disease.

A public Facebook group called “2023 Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Tracking” had more than 6,000 members as of Tuesday morning, with new members joining every few minutes, likely spurred by the wave of recent news coverage. Some are trading information about their pets’ symptoms or posting updates about their condition, while others are sharing details about where they live.

Colorado, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and especially Oregon are among the states where the illness has been reported, according to local media, with the latter state’s agriculture department reporting more than 200 cases in recent months. Officials in nearby states such as Washington are asking pet owners to remain vigilant.

The illness causes symptoms such as sneezing and coughing, along with eye discharge and lethargy, the Associated Press reported. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, which is monitoring the disease’s spread, the following clinical presentations have been observed:

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
  • “Chronic mild-moderate tracheobronchitis with a prolonged duration (6-8 weeks or longer) that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.”
  • “Chronic pneumonia that is minimally or not responsive to antibiotics.”
  • “Acute pneumonia that rapidly becomes severe and often leads to poor outcomes in as little as 24-36 hours.”

Some local municipalities are also seeking ways to monitor the illness. Los Angeles County’s Veterinary Public Health Program has created an online form where people can report suspected cases of the condition, referred to as “Atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease,” or aCIRD.

Facebook is not the only platform users are turning to for new information about the dog illness. A number of Reddit forums have also been active over the past few days. The speed with which users are flocking to social media for answers in the absence of official case counts or data mirrors the early days of COVID-19, when memberships in online groups exploded as sufferers meticulously chronicled their individual symptoms and experiences, especially on Facebook.

The downside, of course, is that these forums can be rife with speculation, misinformation, and even old-fashioned trolling. Some users in the canine group, for instance, are already asking moderators to delete posts that are “blatantly anti-science.”

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christopher Zara is a senior editor for Fast Company, where he runs the news desk and oversees daily coverage of everything from Big Tech to small startups, company culture, innovation, design, retail, travel, finance, and any topic in the Fast Company universe. He has years of experience as an editor and a reporter who writes about business, technology, media, culture, theater, and sometimes the intersecting worlds of all five More

Explore Topics