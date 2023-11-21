Mysterious dog illness: Thousands of pet owners are turning to Facebook to track symptoms and trade stories

Thousands of people have joined a Facebook group to track reports of a respiratory illness among dogs that has been baffling veterinarians in states across the country, indicating the extent to which pet lovers are anxious to learn new information about the mysterious disease.

A public Facebook group called “2023 Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Tracking” had more than 6,000 members as of Tuesday morning, with new members joining every few minutes, likely spurred by the wave of recent news coverage. Some are trading information about their pets’ symptoms or posting updates about their condition, while others are sharing details about where they live.

Colorado, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and especially Oregon are among the states where the illness has been reported, according to local media, with the latter state’s agriculture department reporting more than 200 cases in recent months. Officials in nearby states such as Washington are asking pet owners to remain vigilant.

The illness causes symptoms such as sneezing and coughing, along with eye discharge and lethargy, the Associated Press reported. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, which is monitoring the disease’s spread, the following clinical presentations have been observed: