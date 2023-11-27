BY James Peters3 minute read

In an era of strategic business transformations, global companies are divesting entities to optimize operations and resources. A recent PWC study highlights the value of divestitures and the importance of proactive portfolio renewal. Diversification has challenges, such as legal complexities, employee management, and operational disruptions. This article examines the role of an employer of record (EOR) in facilitating seamless divestitures for global companies, offering a comprehensive solution that ensures compliance, minimizes risks, and maintains employee well-being.

THE STRATEGIC REASONS FOR DIVESTITURES Divestitures are often part of a larger strategic plan to optimize the company’s portfolio, enhancing its focus on core operations and achieving specific business objectives. Here are some common strategies behind entity divestitures:

Focus On Core Business Companies may divest non-core or underperforming entities to redirect resources and efforts toward their primary strengths and core business areas. By shedding non-core assets, companies can concentrate their resources on activities that align with their expertise, potentially leading to improved competitiveness and profitability. Raise Cash

Selling off less profitable assets and subsidiaries through divestiture can serve as a means for companies to generate additional cash. This cash infusion might be directed towards debt reduction, enhancing shareholder returns, achieving more stable financial leverage ratios, or addressing various other financial objectives. Debt Reduction Divestitures can reduce debt or financial burdens. Selling off assets can generate cash to pay down debts, improving the company’s financial health and creditworthiness.

Risk Mitigation Companies can mitigate risk by reducing their exposure to volatile or uncertain markets through divestitures. By divesting from riskier segments, companies can strengthen their overall risk profile and create a more stable and sustainable business structure. Streamline Operations

Companies with diverse portfolios may divest certain entities to streamline operations and improve efficiency. This can lead to better resource allocation, reduced complexity, and improved decision-making. WHAT AN EMPLOYER OF RECORD (EOR) OFFERS COMPANIES An employer of record (EOR) helps companies expand globally by allowing them to employ foreign workers within a country without establishing a legal entity.

The EOR acts as a company’s formal employer for international employees. By doing so, an EOR takes the burden off the company’s shoulders when managing the intricacies of immigration, including visas, work permits, and taxation processes. RESPONSIBILITIES OF BUSINESS LEADERS WHEN WORKING WITH AN EOR While partnering with an EOR helps companies focus on their core operations during a divesture, management still has an important role to play. Below are the five key factors company leaders remain responsible for when partnering with an EOR:

Strategic Decision-Making: Company leaders are still in control of strategic decisions related to hiring, workforce planning, and business expansion. They must communicate their business goals and objectives clearly to the EOR. Financial Management: Executives need to ensure that the partnership with the EOR is financially sustainable. They are ultimately responsible for managing the financial aspects of the partnership, including the budget, cost analysis, and financial planning. Company Culture: While the EOR manages HR tasks, company leaders are responsible for maintaining and developing the company culture. A lot can change during a divesture, so its vital leadership remains aware of the day-to-day workforce environment. Data Security: Company leaders must ensure the security of sensitive company data. It’s essential they put protocols in place to protect data, especially when sharing it with the EOR for HR and payroll. Communication: This may be the most important factor for company leaders to manage with an EOR during a divestment. Effective communication between management and the EOR is invaluable. It is the company’s responsibility to provide all necessary information to the EOR regarding employee types, job roles, and other requirements. CHALLENGES OF PARTNERING WITH AN EOR Working with an EOR can offer advantages to a company during a divestiture, and yet, there are risks involved that business leaders should be aware of. For instance, not all EORs offer the same services. It’s essential to assess whether the EOR aligns with the company’s specific divestment needs. Companies also need to understand the costs involved and decide if the services provided fit their budget.

Lastly, some organizations don’t like giving up day-to-day management of their HR to a third party, due to it potentially causing a disconnect between the employees and management during the divestment process. ELEVATE DIVESTURES WITH AN EOR Global companies contemplating divestitures can benefit immensely from partnering with an employer of record (EOR). By entrusting the intricate processes of employee transition, legal compliance, and operational stability to an experienced EOR, companies can execute divestitures efficiently while upholding their corporate integrity and safeguarding employee interests.