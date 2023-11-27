BY Liz Armbruester3 minute read

In a recent study conducted by Avalara, it was discovered that 84% of Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in the United States and the United Kingdom are currently grappling with a notable scarcity of skilled professionals in their accounting and finance departments. Many experts agree that there are several factors contributing to this talent shortage, including a high retirement rate and fewer people entering the field. At the same time, many CFOs are feeling the pressure of uncertain economic conditions and the need to find cost savings across their businesses. In fact, the same survey found that 50% of CFOs are presently expecting a recession and are operating in “cutback mode” in preparation for an economic downturn. So, with fewer people on staff and growing expectations from across the business, how are CFOs thinking about technology to support their staff and scale their operations?

FINANCE LEADERS BELIEVE AI WILL HELP SOLVE THEIR CHALLENGES Our survey found that nearly every CFO (92%) agrees that artificial intelligence (AI) tools will help businesses find efficiency, drive productivity, and increase profitability. Not only do CFOs believe in AI, but they’re working fast to implement it with 89% planning to invest in AI for their finance teams and 44% planning to do so by the end of 2023. The eagerness of CFOs when it comes to AI shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Many finance leaders have leveraged automation tools to unburden their teams from countless mundane, yet critical, tasks such as accounts payable and tax compliance. In fact, many of the areas in which finance leaders leverage automation tools like robotic process automation (RPA) are primed for the application of AI to further streamline processes.

Today, RPA is used across finance—from generating financial reports to automating financial analysis and forecasting. With AI, large language models can build on top of the automation driven by RPA to capture complex patterns in historical financial data to improve the forecasting of future trends, economic indicators, and more. AI can also be leveraged to generate synthetic examples of fraudulent transactions or activities to aid in fraud detection. The survey found that 81% of CFOs have a shortage in accounting roles, while 49% report a shortage in financial planning and analysis (FP&A) roles. Looking at some of the examples above, AI can be leveraged as a tool by smaller teams to get a head start on reporting, more detailed analysis to inform decision-making, and more. HOW FINANCE LEADERS CAN IMPLEMENT AUTOMATION AND AI

According to those surveyed, 56% of CFOs plan to work with their internal technology teams and outside AI vendors to implement AI technology. Like with any technology implementation, partnership and buy-in with technology teams are essential to success. Technology teams can provide finance leaders with analytics, reporting, and visualization needed to make informed decisions around AI adoption. For example, a successful implementation requires a thorough understanding of the legacy systems being used, as well as if and when they should be retired. The value AI provides is largely around providing intelligence and speed around operations being driven by other technologies, so if your legacy systems can’t accept AI signals and feed that information back into the tech stack, you’ll be losing out on significant value. Above all else, technology teams are trusted advisors to finance leaders because of their knowledge and understanding of emerging technologies, like AI. AI and automation aren’t intended to replace humans working in finance—there’s too high a level of trust required across finance to fully remove humans from the function. Given the highly regulated and critical nature of finance, humans will always be needed to run, digest, and interpret data produced by technology before ultimately making decisions based on the data.