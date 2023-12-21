Our favorite gadgets of the year were designed for the tech-averse

Like every year in the past few decades, 2023 was a race for gadgets—always smarter, often smaller, rarely well designed. That’s why we built a list of gadgets that don’t look like gadgets. Rather they are objects of design that just so happen to have some tech in them. These gadgets help you achieve something in style, whether that is finding sleep more easily, or sneaking a peek at that lovely bluejay picking seeds off your bird feeder.

Moonbird may look like a sex toy sheathed in smooth silicone, but it’s actually a cleverly designed breathing coach . Whenever you’re feeling stressed or anxious or having trouble sleeping, you just give it a slight shake to wake it up (there is no on/off button), hold it in the palm of your hand, and breathe along as it quietly expands and contracts. (When it swells, you breathe in; when it shrinks, you breathe out.) Moonbird comes with an app that’s decked out with helpful tips and breathing tutorials, but the best part is you can use it offline, as well.

The internet has no shortage of speakers, but few are those that are designed for a long life and inevitable death. Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A5 is one of those speakers. On the inside, the portable speaker comes with extra space, which makes it easier for technicians to address future tech upgrades, and if the speaker’s 12-hour battery dies, you can simply unscrew the bottom and replace it yourself. On the outside, it boasts a woven paper fiber front (or oak for the darker version) and a bent wood handle that bears a resemblance to that of a retro radio.

A cooling gadget

[Image: Rocco]

Rocco, $1,295



Smart fridge are so 2000s, but this one is decidedly 2023. Rocco was designed as a piece of furniture that can blend in with your living room all the while keeping your favorite drinks cold. With its reeded glass front and sleek steel case, it looks like a display cabinet from the 1920s, but it can actually hold 27 bottles, 88 cans, or a combination of both. You can keep your spiked seltzer colder than your white wine, and if you can’t for the life you remember how many sodas you have left when you’re at the supermarket, you can see the contents of your fridge through an app.

A bird-friendly gadget

[Image: Bird Buddy]

Just because you can buy a digital version of an analog item doesn’t mean you have to. But in this case, the switch has a few perks. Bird Buddy is a smart bird feeder that takes “selfies” of birds as they land on its perch. The feeder, which is currently available at the MoMA Design Store, looks like a modern (albeit tiny) version of a house with a pitched roof, with the added benefit of an AI-powered camera that uses visual recognition to identify what type of bird species has landed on your porch. For a greener option, you can also get a detachable solar roof to power the camera. $209 at the time of writing