Why $1 per year won’t solve Twitter/X’s bot problem

For years it’s been obvious that online social services of all kinds are beset by a problem with bots. I work on a cybersecurity product that can go inline and literally watch bot traffic, and too often we’ve had to break the news to a young company that the vast majority of their traffic is bots logging into fake accounts.

Unsurprisingly, there is a lot that people don’t understand about how the bot ecosystem works. Some bots are performing valuable services like scraping open reservation times for your favorite restaurant. Some are performing a legitimate task, but doing so in a rogue manner that creates a security risk. And of course many, many more are just up to no good—and they’re easier to use than you might think.

There is one service where this problem has been most obvious due to the company’s fame and massive global reach—the social media platform now known as X, which most people still refer to as Twitter. Since I’ve been living and breathing this problem for years, I decided to take a closer look under the proverbial hood.

The black market for bot influence

Historically, Twitter is a social economy where the currency is users and their corresponding views, clicks, and likes. A person or organization with a large flow of those interactions is what we generally refer to as an influencer.