Hollywood A-listers from Woody Harrelson to Margot Robbie are using star power and new flavors to gin up a finicky market where bourbon has been the star for more than a decade.

Celebrity gin brands are having a moment. Will finicky American drinkers stick with them?

Actor Woody Harrelson, cofounder of Holistic Spirits [Photos: Courtesy brands]

BY John Kell

The bar is packed at Ray’s, a cocktail bar owned by actor Justin Theroux on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He pours drinks in front of a lively crowd alongside fellow actor Woody Harrelson, who’s in town to promote his new liquor company, Holistic Spirits.

Booze pairs well with celebrities, and on rare occasions it can be an exceptionally lucrative mix. George Clooney sold Casamigos tequila for $1 billion in 2017. Ryan Reynolds’s Aviation gin went for $610 million three years later. Both were bought by British liquor giant Diageo.

“I’m just more attracted to spirits that are clear,” Harrelson tells Fast Company. “I don’t want to shoot myself in the very beginning with a shot of tequila.”

Gin has become Hollywood’s latest hit. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emma Watson, and Sam Heughan have all launched gins this year. Cocktails like the Negroni, French 75, and the martini give it a touch of class. “You feel a little bit special, right?” says Christina Choi, senior vice president of gin for Diageo. “You feel that touch of elevation.”

