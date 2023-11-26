There is a productivity crisis in the workplace. Here’s how to solve it—without terrifying workers

“Just do it.” That’s what Nike’s new return-to-office mandate amounts to. The sportswear giant recently informed employees that beginning in January, they will be required to come into the company’s headquarters four days a week. The company said in a statement that there’s “power and energy that comes from working together in person,” which is a valid perspective. However, some employees fret that the policy will allow for less flexibility.

Of course, Nike is just the latest company—following Apple, Goldman Sachs, and others—to push for workers to return to the office mostly full-time. Many employees, meanwhile, are feeling under the gun. Marching employees back to their desks under threat of unemployment may look like a leadership flex, but it’s exactly the opposite.

The problem is not asking employees to come into an office per se, but rather what so often motivates the mandate. As is the case with many corporate edicts, far too many leaders are making decisions rooted in fear—fear about a of loss of control, of lack of sufficient authority, of an employee base that is insufficiently incentivized.

A recent global survey, The Love Leadership Survey, found what many employees already know: Fear is rampant in the workplace. Surveying nearly 2,500 respondents, the research showed one in three corporate managers are motivated primarily by fear. Those who are fearful themselves tend to pass it on to their subordinates, creating anxiety in workers and turning offices into places of dread. The study estimates this pervasive fear has resulted in $36 billion in lost productivity in the U.S. alone.