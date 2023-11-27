5 ways to lead through change—and inevitable pushback

BY Pavel Shynkarenko4 minute read

Change is a constant reality in the corporate world. Even though these changes often arise to propel a company’s development, they can sometimes foster a negative sentiment among consumers.

To proactively expand our corporate client base in response to evolving market dynamics, our fintech payroll company found it necessary to make a rather unpopular choice, which was to increase the fees we charged some of our customers. We were aware that this decision could generate negative feelings toward our brand. However, we implemented strategies to maintain our team’s morale amidst these challenges, which have yielded positive results. These insights might help other entrepreneurs who find themselves in a similar situation: Present the whole picture to abolish assumptions Sometimes, employees think that changes that a company makes for its own growth will make everyone worse off and even argue their position with numbers. The problem is that they often focus on a negative part of the big picture and thus tell half of the story. We need to show to the team not only specific feedback but also the overall picture that the numbers paint. For example, we recently had a case in which a support lead was against our decision to increase commissions because it would put a part of our customers at a disadvantage. When we looked at the big picture, we realized that those audiences did not account for even 10% of our customer base. This proves the fact that without a full understanding of what is going on, people may draw incorrect conclusions about the feedback, when in reality, it is not that bad.

Offset the negative with positives Unfortunately, there are times in which negative feedback dominates the conversation. This makes everyone in the organization focus on it. Internally, we can shift that. At our company, whenever we come across mentions of our service being great, or anything else that could be inspiring for our team, our brand-marketing team shares it on Capterra, Trustpilot, social media and other different forums to make everyone see that what they are doing is valued, and that they are part of something that is creating a positive effect in the world. Thus, they automatically become more motivated. Similarly, whenever we have constructive criticism to give, we do it while pointing out some positive aspects of the products or services. So, if you plan on bringing up a difficult topic, make sure to have enough positives to offset the negatives.

Take ownership and explain change in person Founders have a unique ability to envision the company’s future beyond what other employees can see in their planning timeline. By consistently reminding the team of the strategic reasons behind ongoing developments, founders emphasize the importance of connecting current operational activities to future goals. As a founder, I am regularly meeting with my staff regarding the current transformations to help them understand that while the current challenges may seem tough, we will ultimately prevail by identifying clients for whom this change is not a problem but an advantage. This strategy not only fosters transparency, but ensures that the team is aligned with the company’s goals and empowers them to understand their role in achieving them.ready to assist your team in the transformative process

Be hands-on through change It is important to conduct strategic sessions with your team to prepare for what's to come. For instance, prior to a change, we have meetings explaining to everyone why people might react in certain ways to the changes that we are implementing. We also remind them that many people are resistant to change. When explaining this, it helps to have examples from other companies. This puts the situation into perspective, and shows that no company is immune to having unhappy customers. When doing this, make sure that you include every department in the organization. This guarantees that everyone is on the same page, and follows the agreed-upon communication strategy. Timing is everything Any change has a time window for discussion. There is also a limited timeframe to effectively communicate all the changes to the team and prepare them for a potential negative atmosphere arou