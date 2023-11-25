The greatest gift you can give employees this holiday season: Time and worker protections

BY Matt Helmer4 minute read

Holidays are a chance to enjoy time with loved ones, which many work hard for all year. However, work robs the celebration from some. Many workers have no time off or will be called in with little notice. Others will miss the joy as they battle an injury from work, and some will be gone forever, victims of the dangerous working conditions that still persist. My father, who died recently from heart failure, will be among those missing this holiday. His story underscores the importance of job quality and the need to ensure workers’ time is not stolen by their job.

My dad dreamed of being a pilot, but coal mining, booming at the time in Southern Illinois where good jobs are often scarce, was the family tradition. So, he became a third-generation coal miner at 19. As a child, I did not see him for weeks sometimes as he rotated between day-, night-, and midnight-shifts. He frequently worked overtime, often without choice, getting just a few days off a month sometimes. He would skip sleep occasionally to spend time with my sisters and I, but his presence at home felt fleeting. Workers’ schedules can be ticking time bombs. Rotating shifts are linked to increased health risks including cardiovascular disease. Research from The Shift Project shows unstable and unpredictable schedules are associated with poor health, family instability, economic insecurity, and negative outcomes for children. In addition to juggling schedules, and a long commute that stole over 600 days of his life, my father faced dangers at work. Nearly 105,000 miners have died at work since 1900. Another 75,000 have passed away due to black lung since 1968. Deaths in mines have dropped significantly, but disasters still happen. A 2010 explosion in West Virginia killed 29 miners. And a resurgence of black lung, a preventable disease, shows mine safety is worsening.

My dad believed strongly in unions and was proud of miners’ contributions to the labor movement. He started in a union mine, but those disappeared as unionization declined. When his employer started paying entry-level miners less, ignoring safety, and forcing workers to attend political and anti-union meetings late in his career, he talked to his colleagues about organizing and made it clear he was pro-union. Despite being admired for his work ethic and expertise, his employer fired him for these actions, he believed. His career had upsides, too, including a good income. Some employers shared profits and closed the mine during the holidays. And he made life-long friends. Nonetheless, his job came at a great cost to our family and I believe cost him a longer life. My parents worked hard. My mom shouldered the burden of raising kids and household work, while also working in retail, warehouses, and odd-jobs, which has taken a toll on her, too. That kind of hard work built what many believe is the world’s strongest economy. But that commitment has been exploited throughout history, manipulated into a myth that work and extreme sacrifice are inextricably linked.

Today, single parents juggling multiple jobs, ride-share drivers living in their cars, farm and construction workers sacrificing their bodies, and healthcare workers working through severe exhaustion are revered as evidence of American resilience, instead of an indictment of a broken system where the costs of work are often greater than the rewards. We depict workplace deaths and injuries as unavoidable accidents instead of preventable tragedies. Workers are often treated as disposable—becoming martyrs in the pursuit of profit, growth, deregulation, and government austerity. And the associate director of the Economic Opportunities Program at The Aspen Institute, I think about job quality a lot. But my father’s death showed me that jobs are about time as much as they are money, opportunity, and dignity. He, like many, wanted more time with his family. Time is why we need stronger workplace safety regulations, guaranteed paid time off, stable work schedules, and protections for worker organizing so workers have the power to improve their workplaces. It’s why I believe remote work and the four-day work week are worth exploring, and why transportation and care infrastructure are critical. This holiday season, let’s remember the workers who sacrifice so much—and then let’s work to build an economy based on jobs that give people a good quality of life, including time with their loved ones.