Here’s why it is so hard to quit your job—and 5 warning signs it is time to leave

Over the past several years, quitting has been on many workers’ minds. Anthony Klotz coined the phrase “The Great Resignation” to explain the 50 million people who quit their jobs in 2022. It was a new record, beating the previous record of 48 million set the previous year.

As a society, we are fascinated when high profile leaders unexpectedly resign. Part of our fascination with high-profile resignations is likely voyeurism. However, perhaps it’s possible we feel a little envy as they embark on some new adventure. If you are considering leaving your job, you are not alone. Here’s how to answer the question: Is it time to quit my job? Why it can be so hard to quit a bad job One of the biggest challenges most people face early in their careers is acquiring a good job. It can be one of the most difficult and traumatic transitions we make in our lives. So, naturally, once we find ourselves earning a good salary, it is natural to try to protect what we have accomplished. In the process, we may be tempted to make excuses for poor behavior, bad leadership, unhappy customers, and even a questionable company purpose.

Because of these experiences earlier in our careers, it can be easy to ignore warning signals, suppress our instincts, and forgo common sense. We may blame ourselves for an unhealthy work environment. We may even believe there is something wrong with us. All the while, a quiet voice deep inside screams “get me out of here!” Being nervous to quit a job is entirely natural. Most of us prefer stability over uncertainty and to think the best of the people we associate with. Moreover, many of us are hardwired to believe that life requires sacrifice. The upshot, when it comes to unhealthy work situations, is we are capable of some spectacular self-delusional mental gymnastics. The 5 signs it may be time to move on Every year, millions of people quit their jobs. However, resigning can be difficult. Some of us can stay dispassionate and detached when quitting. Others find the practice emotional. It is easy to blur our own identity and values with our employer’s.

In our experience, there is a wide spectrum of when people reach the tipping point for changing jobs. On one end of the spectrum, opportunists will trade jobs without qualms. On the other end of the spectrum there are the marathon runners and prisoners that have a very high threshold for discomfort before they make a move. But unfortunately, staying in an unfulfilling, or toxic, job environment can not only be harmful to oneself both personally and professionally. Here are five variables to consider that may indicate you need to quit your job: 1. Career development: If you have been consistently denied opportunities for development, it is time to leave.

2. Quality of your boss: If you are stuck with a horrible boss, you can’t let them hold you back. 3. Quality of your job: If the nature of your work is mind-numbing, don’t dumb down yourself. 4. Integrity of your employer: If your work or company crosses ethical or moral red lines, protect your integrity.

5. Market competitiveness: And, if the market is telling you, you have been consistently short changed, exchange your job for a better one. Sometimes we need help to understand we deserve better However, for the marathoners and prisoners among us, how do we stop from persuading ourselves that we should stick with our current job or, more worryingly, that we aren’t deserving of anything better. The answer is: We need help to change the narrative in our heads. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy process to help with this. Ask a few of your most trusted non-work-related inner circle for five minutes of their time. Simply ask them how they think you relate to your career or job satisfaction in the above listed dimensions on a scale of high, medium, or low. If they rate you low in more than one-dimension, serious thinking is required. Why? The people close to you and who care for you can only ever know how you feel about work by the way you talk about it. As a result, their perspective is a surprisingly honest mirror to what that quiet voice inside you is really saying.