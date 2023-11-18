The latest OpenAI drama: Sam Altman could return as CEO

Sam Altman, who has rapidly become a household name for his work on ChatGPT, was pushed out of OpenAI on Friday. But that doesn’t mean the now-former CEO is anywhere near out of the AI game: Reports have already emerged suggesting he’s got designs for a next step—including, crazily enough, a return as OpenAI’s CEO.

Altman’s dismissal was a shocking move that’s likely going to have long-term repercussions for the company and the AI community at large. And it’s left many of us wondering what exactly happened.

The board of directors gave few details, saying only that Altman had not been “consistently candid in his communications with the board.” CTO Mira Murati is taking over as interim chief while the company looks for a successor. It seems that investors, managers, employees, and even Altman were blindsided by the decision. Greg Brockman, who was also removed as chairman of the board at the same time, gave his version of the timeline last night before announcing on X (formerly Twitter) that he was resigning from his role as president in solidarity with Altman. Three senior researchers have also resigned in protest, according to The Information.

“We too are still trying to figure out exactly what happened,” Brockman wrote on X. He said that on Thursday night, Altman received a text from board member and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever asking him to meet Friday. Altman joined the meeting, along with the board (minus Brockman) and was told he was being fired, “with the news going out very soon.” That same day, according to Brockman, Sutskever asked him to meet. Sutskever said that Brockman was being removed from the board, but would stay in his position as president. “As far as we know, the management team was made aware of this shortly after, other than Mira, who found out the night prior,” he wrote.