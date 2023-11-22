BY Michael Wu4 minute read

Today’s financial industry is fiercely competitive. As banks, investment firms, brokerages, and other financial services companies continue their digital journeys and realize the value of their data, they have a wealth of opportunities to further transform their organizations. According to Gartner, infrastructure leaders are prioritizing enterprise data storage innovation to stay in front of business demands. Data is the lifeblood of every modern financial institution and the intelligent collection and use of it—through analytics platforms, AI, and other technologies—can give an organization a serious competitive edge. 1. ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES THROUGH PERSONALIZATION AND CONVENIENT DIGITAL SERVICES

Thanks to digital transformation, customers now expect convenient, fast, and reliable access to products and services across multiple channels and devices. For instance, customers want to manage financial and investment accounts through simple, intuitive digital apps on their phones or tablets. They want to be able to transfer money, make payments, and deposit physical checks quickly and easily. By collecting and analyzing customer data from a number of sources, including customer behaviors and preferences, financial institutions can learn which specific services and capabilities their customers want—and make offers at the right moments when customers will be the most receptive. Data allows organizations to personalize offerings and promotions to customers based on many factors, including age, average balances, volume of activity, and so on. Personalization could include offers of customized or tiered pricing, helpful apps or services that educate younger customers about saving and investing, or a personal agent who reaches out to discuss retirement finances. Offering digital convenience and personalization can go a long way toward retaining customers and enhancing each individual experience, which is critical to staying competitive today.

2. IMPROVE RISK MANAGEMENT With a data-driven approach and high-performance analytics, financial institutions can significantly improve their risk profile and safeguard themselves from data breaches, bad investments, failed business deals, and more. Risk assessments and underwriting for things like mortgage lending or commercial credit accounts used to be dominated by time-consuming manual processes that required an agent to make final decisions after analyzing all the data. Modern risk management is increasingly leveraging digital platforms and data analytics, plus a dash of AI or ML, to create and evaluate risk profiles more accurately and quickly. Many systems can parse data from customer applications, historical behavior, market activity, and more to build risk models that represent how much risk an action will include, much more accurately than before. With the right data and applications, organizations can also run simulations that quickly show the expected results of important decisions.

3. DETECT AND PREVENT FRAUD Similar to improving risk management, data analytics and machine learning can also help financial institutions more quickly and accurately detect and prevent fraud. The proliferation of online financial services has been a major benefit for customers, but it has created many new ways for bad actors to defraud organizations. By analyzing data from a wide range of sources, including customer spending patterns, credit histories, online payments, and historical fraud data, organizations can be alerted to suspicious or unusual customer behavior and other red flags, often in real time. By detecting potential fraud more quickly than a human team could, data analytics platforms help banks and other institutions act faster, reduce losses, and maintain customer trust. Organizations can also automate fraud mitigation processes for even faster prevention, such as having an algorithm that automatically locks a credit card and requires extra identity verification if it has detected suspicious activity.

4. PREDICT MARKET TRENDS AND FLUCTUATIONS TO STAY AHEAD OF THE COMPETITION The most successful organizations are able to respond quickly to sudden market fluctuations or emerging trends and this requires information. Many organizations are investing in data analytics, AI platforms, and applications that analyze the industry and use data to predict trends and for a competitive edge. Data analytics looks at historical market fluctuations and estimates where the market will be tomorrow. With data science and analytics, getting actionable insights is fast and efficient. These advanced systems usually deliver more accurate information than human analysts can because the systems are able to assess millions of data points very quickly and find correlations and connections that no one else can see. The results of predictive applications are impactful for financial institutions to develop investment strategies, forecast budgetary needs, determine what products to offer customers, and so on.

5. INCREASE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY Financial institutions are increasingly using data to optimize their workforce, make processes more efficient, and streamline operations. Data analytics equips organizations with insight into customer trends, employee productivity, and operational bottlenecks to address issues and make workflows more seamless. For instance, an analytics platform can quantify the time it takes for a customer to manually fill out a paper application for a loan or bank account—and also how long it takes an employee to process that paperwork. This gives the institution actionable information about how much time and effort it could save the customer and employee alike if the forms were filled out online and processed through an automated system that required very little human intervention.

With less work required by the employee, the institution frees its workforce up to focus on more critical tasks, which helps improve operations and allows the institution to accomplish more with less effort. LEVERAGING ROBUST RELIABLE DATA STORAGE Data analytics applications and AI and ML platforms also require highly scalable, fast, reliable storage. Today’s industry solutions offer a wide range of innovations optimized for the high availability, reliability, and data integrity needs of today’s financial institutions.