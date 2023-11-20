Fast company logo
Danielle Cresswell, who heads up sustainability for Klean Kanteen, discusses why being a small, family-owned business that focuses on sustainability is both an advantage and a challenge.

How Klean Kanteen works to remain the ‘Patagonia of the drinkwear space’

[Photo: courtesy Klean Kanteen]

BY Talib Visram

As a growing number of people decide to switch careers to work on climate change, we’re running a series of interviews with people in climate-related jobs about their work, from Google’s Kate Brandt and Ikea’s Karen Pflug to PepsiCo’s Jim Andrew and Delta Air Lines’ Amelia DeLuca.

Klean Kanteen water bottles are the vibrantly colored, stainless-steel containers that may have accompanied you to work, the gym, or a music festival over the past two decades. The water bottles were some of the first to replace single-use plastics in 2004, long before multi-use habits had entered the mainstream.

In 2000, Danielle and Jeff Cresswell were working on fisheries in Alaska, but moved back to Jeff’s small hometown of Chico, California. That was supposed to be a short-term stay. But within a few years, an inventor, Robert Seals, built a prototype for one of the earliest stainless-steel water bottles, forming Kleen Kanteen. Jeff’s family’s business, Cressline Distribution, bought out the company—and the couple never returned to Alaska. Now, Jeff and his sister, Michelle Kalberer, own Klean Kanteen, and Danielle, an environmental scientist, is the senior manager of sustainability.

Danielle Cresswell

Almost 20 years on, having now branched out to coffee cups, pint glasses, and food containers, the company’s head start in the sustainable container industry has kept them in good stead—for the most part. They have the environmental know-how, but a much more modest budget than big corporations entering the space. But they continue to hold themselves to high standards; they’ve been certified by Climate Neutral—one of the most prominent third-party standards for carbon reduction—since 2020.

