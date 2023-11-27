Cars broke Los Angeles. Could a new form of transit fix it?

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

Everyone knows the story of Los Angeles. How cars stretched the city boundaries beyond recognition. How parking spaces dehumanized the streets, and parking regulations stifled the opportunity to build more houses. But if one kind of urban mobility broke LA, then a different kind of urban mobility could fix it.

[Photo: courtesy Rizzoli] A new book titled Renewing the Dream paints the portrait of a city whose history was always linked to the evolution of urban mobility, and whose future largely depends on it. “Understanding the impact of that infrastructure of mobility historically allows us to think and project where it might be going,” says Matt Ducharme, west coast design lead at the global architecture studio Woods Bagot, which produced the book. (It was edited by architect James Sanders.) First came the train. In the early 1880s, railroads offered discounted one-way “home-seeker” tickets—sometimes as cheap as a dollar—to incentivize people to relocate to LA. Various cities in LA County grew around rail depots and much of Southern California was shaped by rail-based transit. [Photo: courtesy Rizzoli] Then came the cars. In the 1920s, the number of registered vehicles in LA County grew sixfold, from 141,000 to 777,000. And since people needed a place to park these cars, more than 100,000 permits for garages were issued that decade—or half the number of housing permits.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Cars, we know today, profoundly disfigured the city, at a both macro and micro scale. Highways spliced neighborhoods; homes, especially the ubiquitous LA “dingbat” apartment buildings, turned into repositories for cars. Streets became motor conga lines. Aerial view of a massive highway intersection in Los Angeles Today, LA is still choked with vehicles, but according to Ducharme from Woods Bagot, it is also teeming with potential. Because LA County isn’t just about cars. It’s also “the epicenter of a mobility revolution that is making, unmaking, and remaking the way we all live and move,” as author Greg Lindsay puts it in an essay featured in the book. This mobility revolution has, for the most part, been facilitated by a slew of tech startups, from micro-mobility startups like Bird, which launched in 2017 in Santa Monica, to rides-hailing apps, to autonomous delivery bots like those made by Serve Robotics, which can take your takeout order right up to your building without contributing to traffic congestion. These examples are wildly different, but they have one thing in common: Together with the ever-expanding LA Metro system, they could help alleviate people’s reliance on private cars, and therefore reduce the number of parking spots and surface lots currently littering the city.

Wait a few decades, and Los Angeles could look a lot different—starting with its gas stations. Today, there are about 550 of them in the City of Los Angeles alone, but as of August 2022, California banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. This means two things: One, fewer gas stations will be required, and two, those that remain will look completely different. [Image: Woods Bagot/courtesy Rizzoli] In 2020, the city of Los Angeles (spearheaded by its chief design officer Christopher Hawthorne) invited six design teams to draw up proposals for the gas station of the future. One of the teams, run by Woods Bagot and consultancy firm ERA-co, unveiled a citywide study called ReCharge LA. Using a machine learning clustering algorithm (which groups sites according to similar characteristics like a station’s proximity to a highway, or the annual gross income in the neighborhood), the team determined that the total land currently housing those 550 gas stations could instead be converted into 20,000 new dwellings to house 40,000 residents and provide and extra seven acres of green space. As part of the study, Woods Bagot also designed a prototype for a new type of EV station that goes beyond the pragmatics of charging your car and provides a space for the community. Instead of parking to fill up your gas tank and fill up on candy, you could pull into a drive-in theater, watch a screening under a solar-powered canopy, then grab some grub from a food truck that serves tacos while it’s charging.