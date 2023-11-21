Your guide to Thanksgiving, as planned by AI

Whether it’s the exhausting hours in the kitchen, Aunt Lisa’s helping herself to a little too much wine, or Uncle Marc deciding that over desert is the perfect time to launch into a political debate , Thanksgiving is a holiday with plenty of land mines.

While, for most people, it’s a day to gather with friends and family and enjoy each other’s company, the feast of plenty can be a bit too much to handle for others.

Etiquette experts have their own advice on how to avoid fights over the traditional pumpkin or pecan pie. And there are approximately 17.27 billion stories, videos, and TikToks on the best foods to make and/or how to stretch a dollar as you prepare to host dinner. We got to thinking, though . . . 2023 is the year of the AI chatbot, so why not see what technology has to say about the pressing matters of the day?

As it turns out, generative AI chatbots have a lot to say about Thanksgiving. Like . . . more than you ever wanted to hear. A simple question to ChatGPT, Bing, or Bard can result in a 1,000-word answer that might have you reaching for the cooking sherry yourself.