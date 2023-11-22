BY Fast Company Executive Board6 minute read

In the business world, content is king. This is especially true when you’re trying to capture a long-term, loyal audience of potential clients and customers who can help your company grow. But it’s not just about promoting your brand of products and services. Being too salesy too soon is often a turn-off for most potential customers. If you take the time to get to know them and their company on a deeper level, you’ll have a better opportunity to turn your business into one that is worthy of their long-term trust and loyalty.

To better equip content teams in the coming year, 16 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each share one detail to help them understand how to create relevant content that speaks to their potential and current customers—whether it be through the company website, social media channels, video blogs, or email newsletters.

1. HOW TO EDUCATE, ENTERTAIN, AND INSPIRE PEOPLE Create content that is valuable to your audience. People are more likely to engage with content that is educational, entertaining, or inspirational. Provide value and you’ll keep people tuning in to what you have to say and get them interested in what you have to offer. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting

2. HOW TO PRIORITIZE YOUR AUDIENCE’S NEEDS OVER YOUR OWN Business leaders should prioritize crafting valuable and informative content that authentically caters to their audience’s needs and interests. This helps to foster trust and engagement—which is essential for long-term, sustainable growth—rather than solely emphasizing product or service promotion. – Sergio Alvarez, Ai Media Group 3. HOW TO START MEANINGFUL CONVERSATIONS

Consider the information that would be most useful to you if you were a client. Creating content that can “teach them to fish” can often be the content that also reels them in. This builds trust, opens the door for further conversations and questions, and shows clients what they can do on their own to fill in their knowledge gaps and how they can learn more about the service and expertise you can provide. – Deniz Kahramaner, Atlasa 4. HOW TO LEVERAGE IMAGES AND VIDEOS THAT ARE AUTHENTIC AND RELATABLE “A picture is worth a thousand words” is not just a phrase—it is reality. Whether you’re in the corporate business or nonprofit, using images and videos can be a great tool to make your content more authentic, meaningful, and relatable. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture

5. HOW CONTENT MUST BE CONSISTENT ACROSS ALL BRAND TOUCHPOINTS The most important thing that a leader in the business world can do when creating content is to ensure that the content speaks for all audiences. This would be true for internal and external audiences. Look at ways to make the content stand out and be bold. Also, review to determine if all content is consistent across all brand touchpoints. Finally, give customers a good call to action to ensure engagement. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 6. HOW TO CREATE EMOTIONAL CONNECTIONS BY HONORING YOUR CUSTOMERS

Business leaders must understand that content should focus on the values and emotions of their potential clients and customers, rather than the technical details of their own products or services. Brands should aim to create emotional connections with their audience by honoring their values and celebrating their achievements. Content should resonate on a human level to retain relevance and loyalty. – Ravi Evani, Publicis Sapient 7. HOW TO DEVELOP DIGESTIBLE CONTENT THAT WILL MAKE YOU A SUBJECT-MATTER EXPERT While complex and intricate, the human mind also has a very simple side to it. When people see you produce content in any form that can be easily digestible, it shows you are (or are striving to become) a subject-matter expert in your company’s industry, along with a willingness to share the knowledge so that others can succeed too, creating a subconscious connection between you and the reader. – Unnat Bak, Revscale™

8. HOW TO GIVE PEOPLE THE BLUEPRINT OF YOUR BUSINESS APPROACH We’ve ramped up our owned content strategy this year by doubling down on the smarts of our entire team. Why? Because you shouldn’t hide your IP, which is your people and their smarts. Be bold and give people the blueprint of how you approach work. It builds a level of trust in those who might just become your customers, new employees, or valued partners. – Samantha Choi, Manual Labor Studio Corporation 9. HOW NOT TO GET TRAPPED BY SEO TRENDS AND SALES

Perfecting SEO is still fundamental to engaging the right traffic toward your content, but the most important detail is to ensure your keywords lead to content that highlights the people and subject that matters the most to the user and your mission. Don’t get trapped by trends and trying to sell. People want to know what or who is changing the game by bringing new information and important topics. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health 10. HOW TO DEVELOP PERSONALIZED CONTENT All content and channels should work together to improve the customer journey. The forms on your website should include relevant fields to capture customer information to send them personalized content through email. It’s essential to keep track of which links are clicked and which videos are watched. Doing so helps you to create a better user experience. Stop working in silos and make sure that all of your data is connected. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign

11. HOW TO TIE CONTENT TO OTHER PARTS OF A CUSTOMER’S BUSINESS AND LIFESTYLE Great content for your existing and prospective customers does not have to be tied to your product or service. It can be tied to other parts of the business and their personal lives. Think about what else is relevant and important to them. An all-sales pitch is increasingly a turn-off. – Alex Husted, HELPSY 12. HOW TO FREELY EXPRESS YOUR POINT OF VIEW IN THE INDUSTRY

Have a point of view. Brands often shy away from developing a strong take or voice in the name of safety, and that’s understandable. However, when it comes to content, bland is death. It doesn’t help define or advance the brand, nor is it valued or shared. If you’re going to ask for someone’s attention, don’t just be real—offer strongly articulated ideas that open minds and justify the attentional cost. – Jonathan Fields, Spark Endeavors | Good Life Project® 13. HOW TO PIVOT WHEN NEEDED IF A CONTENT STRATEGY ISN’T WORKING Be willing to constantly pivot. At the end of the day, if the consumer doesn’t respond to or take action on a particular piece of content, then iterate. Study the data and see what it’s telling you. Look for patterns and evolve the creative. Consumers today have very short attention spans, and you have only seconds to communicate with them, but you can retarget in various ways. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design

14. HOW TO PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY FOR FULL AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT Develop a topic in different formats—a survey to understand your audience’s perspective, a short video with a solution, and a longer authored article that digs deeper into solutions. Together they give your audience choices in how they want to engage. – Gretchen Goffe, DTLiveLAB 15. HOW TO LEVERAGE FACTS AND DATA