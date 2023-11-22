BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When a company’s C-suite or department managers are highly invested in a new initiative to improve on a specific key performance indicator, it can be disheartening if the measurements fail to show positive results in the early stages of the plan.

It’s important to give it some time and careful thought before throwing in the towel, but if the pace doesn’t pick up based on the goals you and your team have set, eventually you’ll have to pivot and come up with a different strategy if you don’t have one in mind already. Below, 10 experts from Fast Company Executive Board weigh in on their best tips for moving forward when the original plans are underperforming. 1. BUILD PRIORITY MAPS AND REVISIT THEM QUARTERLY. For nearly 20 years, we have helped clients build priority maps and revisit them quarterly. This “simple” process is exceptionally challenging yet vital. It focuses your attention, quantifies outcomes, keeps you focused on what is essential, and builds in a review process. External accountability creates a structure to ensure you are evaluating priorities and not pivoting prematurely. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC

2. GIVE YOUR TEAM INITIATIVES TIME TO WORK. The effectiveness of an initiative relies on what the initiative is. For example, I would not expect a blogging strategy to give me results in a few days or a few weeks. Rather, I would wait a month or more. Only when a suitable time has passed would I consider pivoting to try something else. The key is to be patient but to make a move once sufficient time has gone by. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 3. USE A HUMAN-CENTERED DESIGN APPROACH TO ENABLE AGILITY AND FLEXIBILITY.

In organizations that I lead, I use a human-centered design approach. So, in the process, you are always failing fast and learning. This helps to ensure that the initiatives that need to move forward do, and those that don’t, you stop doing. You have to be able to be agile and flexible. – Shawn Nason, MOFI 4. OUTLINE THE KEY GOAL OR BUSINESS OBJECTIVES. Develop a comprehensive measurement plan outlining the initiative’s key goal or business objectives. List all the relevant partners involved, what performance data they can provide (how often), linked to tangible business metrics (set specific goals), plus relevant benchmarks. Review the data frequently, discuss, and adjust based on insights gained to accomplish goals effectively. – Tennyson Wilson, Demonstrate

5. BENCHMARK SPECIFIC METRICS BEFORE AND AFTER INTRODUCING RECOGNITION PROGRAMS. To underline the significance of incentive and recognition programs, it’s crucial to evaluate specific metrics such as the correlation between recognition received and performance improvement, as well as employee turnover rates post-implementation of these programs. Benchmark these metrics against the period before the program’s introduction to identify tangible impacts. – Ali Amin, One10 6. SHOW BRAVERY IN YOUR ABILITY TO LEAD THE TEAM TO THE NEXT STEPS.

How much time have you spent trying to get the original plan to work? Do you have a team who believes in this as much as you do? If you’ve spent three to four weeks alone on a sinking ship, it’s likely time to change course and revisit your plan. Because you’re their leader, your team will count on your guidance for determining this pivot point. They will respect you for having the bravery to say when it’s time. – Misty Dykema, Simantel 7. CHECK IN TO GET FEEDBACK FROM YOUR CUSTOMERS, CLIENTS, AND EMPLOYEES. You’ll know when something isn’t working, and it’s time to shift strategy because your customers, clients, and employees will tell you if you’re listening. Your company’s success doesn’t come solely from the top down; it’s a team effort that thrives from your clientele. So, checking in and listening to all involved will inform your plans to pivot. – Larry Brinker Jr., BRINKER

8. SET THE RIGHT CRITERIA FOR SUCCESS. There’s a delicate balance here because you don’t want to stop too soon, but you also don’t want to keep banging against the wall when it’s not working. Set the right criteria for what success looks like for you. If you are not meeting the minimum expectations within the time frame you’ve set, then it’s time to pivot. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS 9. TAKE A STEP AWAY TO ASSESS YOUR EFFORTS.

For better or worse, determining the effectiveness of an initiative takes time. It can be difficult to tell when the universe is saying “Try harder” and when it’s saying “Try another route.” The only way to get perspective is to take a step away and assess where you’re putting effort that isn’t paying off. As the cliche goes, when you let one avenue go, another opens. – Anna David, Legacy Launch Pad 10. FOCUS ON ALLOCATING SHORT-TERM RESOURCES TO SPECIFIC KPI METRICS FIRST. Plan each quarter like it matters, applying specific KPIs with short-term resources allocated, and isolating the challenges that are potentially achievable long-term goals. Tracked weekly progress against those quarterly measurable goals will quickly identify what initiatives are effectively pushing the business forward and perhaps where you need to pivot. My word of caution is to give your strategy enough time to realize its potential. – Stephanie Harris, PartnerCentric