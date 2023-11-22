Melissa & Doug built a $1 billion toy empire. Now they’re making stress-relief toys for adults

BY Elizabeth Segran7 minute read

If you’re in college right now, chances are you spent your childhood playing with the blocks and puzzles from the brand Melissa & Doug. Now, when you step into your university bookstore, it will be stocked with aromatherapy vials, journals, and meditative fidget stones created by the same people.

Melissa and Doug Bernstein founded their eponymous toy company in 1988, specializing in affordably priced wooden toys for preschoolers. Over time, even as electronic toys began to dominate the market, parents gravitated towards these decidedly old-school, low-tech toys, like tea sets and trains. Last year, the brand generated nearly half a billion dollars in revenue. Now, 35 years after launching, the Bernsteins are ready to move on from the company they have devoted their lives to. Last month, they sold it it for $950 million to Toy Masters, a conglomerate that owns Rubik’s Cube, Etch A Sketch, and more. [Photo: Melissa & Doug] The Bernsteins are already onto their next venture, a startup called Lifelines that creates products designed to help people de-stress by grounding them in their physical senses. They’ve developed a line of essential oils and aromatherapy products, along with objects that can keep your hands active, like journals that have tactile covers and sensory fidgets. While Lifelines focuses on a very different market, the founders are bringing the lessons they learned from growing their toy empire. I sat down with Melissa Bernstein to discuss why it was time to move on from Melissa & Doug and onto a mental health-focused company.

Fast Company: Back in 1988, startup culture hadn’t really taken off. What inspired you and Doug to launch your toy company? Melissa Bernstein: We started Melissa & Doug when we were 22 and 24, while we were just dating. We always joke that we conceived a toy company out of wedlock, like it was our first child. Melissa Bernstein [Photo: Lifelines] It was a time when people just went into corporate careers and stayed on that elevator until they left 30 years later. And I had a great job as a financial analyst in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. I was so focused on the extrinsic, societal definition of success that I didn’t ever even identify with doing something I loved in life. But I was falling into an existential vacuum. I didn’t understand how my work had meaning. And I that made me not want to get up in the morning. I was a flower without sunlight and water.

But it was Doug who said, “We have to do something else.” We went away on one fateful weekend and basically asked ourselves what we were going to do with our one wild and precious life that would make getting out of bed worthwhile. You experienced a lot of setbacks early on. Your first few business ideas didn’t pan out, like the idea of creating content for kids that you sold on old school videotapes. What kept you going? I’m a perfectionist, so those early failures killed me. But we were really motivated by our desire not to go back and work for a large corporation.

So each time something went wrong, we would lick our wounds and ask, what can we learn from this. And each time, there was an incredible lesson. While the videotapes themselves didn’t work, we learned about distribution. We went around in our little car to independent retailers, begging them to carry our products. And we learned that mom-and-pop shops are so valuable because they are willing to communicate and educate customers in a way that big box stores wouldn’t be able to. In the end, you settled on making wooden toys. Was it hard to stay focused on these toys when the market was moving more and more towards electronics? There was a period when everyone was telling us, if you don’t put screens on your toys, you’re going down. But we believed very strongly in screen-free toys. And ultimately, we weathered the storm, but the storm was bad.

The lesson to us was that entrepreneurship is about being guided by an internal mission and a core belief that is so powerful that you can’t eat or sleep if you’re not bringing it to fruition. And Doug and I believed so heavily in using open-ended toys as a launchpad to ignite kid’s imagination. Fairgoers visit the Melissa and Doug display stand during Toys Milano 2023. [Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images] What made you decide it was time to sell Melissa & Doug? We had never really been thinking about an exit. This was something we painstakingly built brick by brick. Our mission was to get into as many households as possible and to keep innovating our products by hiring the very best people in the business. And over time, we grew and scaled.

But after 30 years, Melissa & Doug was a very different company. And to be honest with you, it didn’t feel very entrepreneurial anymore, at least to the two of us, who are white space innovators. It had become a large company that needed leaders trained in supply chain who were working with huge customers. And it became harder for us to manage that kind of company. None of our six children wanted to come in and take it to the next level. So as custodians of this brand, we decided it was time to put it in the hands of people who could give it a chance to become a legacy brand that would survive to the next generation. [Photo: Lifelines] So what prompted you to launch Lifelines?

I was going on my own personal journey, and I had other seeds I wanted to sow before it was too late. Lifelines came out of a struggle I had been having for years. I’m plagued with a condition called existential despair, which is a crisis of meaning where you’re always wondering what your purpose is here on Earth and what you’re meant to do about it. This has led me to ruminate on very dark stuff. I spend a lot of time pondering existential issues, like why people spend a certain amount of time on this Earth and then just go away. In my forties, I did a whole lot of therapy for the first time. And I came away with this extraordinary discovery that I need to find ways to focus on the present, rather than fly off into boundless thinking, because that leads me to fall into the abyss of nihilism and get stuck there. I need ways to keep grounded in my life.

[Photo: Lifelines] How do the Lifelines products help you do this? I tried many things, like meditation, yoga and breath work. None of this helped me because I just couldn’t get out of my head. Then, I was having a particularly ruminative day and I decided to go for a walk, without even noticing that it was the most extraordinarily beautiful day, with clear blue skies, birds singing, and flowers blooming. At one point, the breeze blew and I instantly became untethered from my thoughts. And that became the genesis of Lifelines.

We’ve created tools that are meant to deliciously and delightfully immerse your senses to take you out of your thoughts. They can untether you from your stress response and activate a state of calm. We’ve crafted 20 aromatherapy blends made from essential oils that are designed to help you focus on your sense of smell. And grounding stones that keep your fingers occupied and massage your hands, while releasing the oils so you can smell them. These are all new, innovative products, and so far we have 16 patents pending. To tie it all together, we’ve created a book called Practice Makes Purpose that guides you through this sensory practice with prompts you can respond to that help you get out of your head. [Photo: Lifelines] How are you getting these products out into the world?