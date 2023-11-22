BY John Hall4 minute read

The end of the Federal Reserve’s near-zero interest rate policy in 2022, followed by ominous cracks in the banking industry’s facade a year later, sparked the biggest pullback in venture capital activity since the Great Recession. Private equity is scaling back on earlier-stage bets, too.

These events have led many founders to rethink the modern startup growth model, which emphasized rounds of external funding rather than old-fashioned organic growth. This funding-centric model has been around long enough that it’s now regarded as the standard playbook for growth companies. However, savvy founders know that this model has significant downsides. In fact, many swore it off long before the economy’s latest turn. They’re now prioritizing lower-cost organic growth strategies over the splashier, more expensive funding-centric model. Maybe you should, too. Here are five reasons why it makes sense to prioritize organic growth strategies instead.

1. THE UPFRONT COSTS ARE LOWER Organic growth is less capital-intensive early on than the traditional funding-centered growth model. Though the payoff can seem lucrative on paper, constantly seeking external funding requires an extensive—and expensive—internal operation. You need to hire executives with a track record of making successful pitches to VCs and private equity heads in a competitive fundraising environment. You need an in-house compliance team, possibly including internal counsel. And you need to show your backers that you’re deploying their resources effectively, which may mean hiring faster than you would usually feel comfortable doing.

2. FEWER MARKETING COSTS AND GREATER ENTERPRISE VALUE Self-directed organic growth campaigns offer ongoing savings on line items like marketing. When used consistently and effectively, they ensure that out-of-control advertising spend won’t be what derails profitable company growth. This is a more considerable risk than many growth-minded leaders realize. I recently read a book titled Bigger and Better, a playbook on how to scale profitably with limited resources. Author Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, a seasoned C-suite executive and growth expert, singles out advertising spending as a significant and often fatal drain on rapidly scaling companies’ resources. In an era where companies spend millions of dollars on digital marketing (often growing at the cost of profitability), they must prioritize channels that add value and don’t sacrifice capital. Pursuing growth at all costs and the difficult-to-resist desire to one-up competitors often push ambitious leaders to invest more in paid marketing channels than they can afford.

Instead, businesses should focus on organic customer acquisition through referrals and lower-cost owned channels. Besides being much more affordable than traditional advertising, effective organic marketing educates and informs prospects rather than dragging them toward the cash register, leaving them with a more favorable impression of your organization. 3. YOU GET TO MAKE A VOICE FOR YOURSELF On the topic of leaving a favorable impression, prioritizing organic growth allows your business to develop a unique and authentic voice. You’re not bound by the expectations or demands of external investors, which can sometimes dilute a company’s identity. With organic growth, you have the freedom to communicate your brand’s story, values, and mission in a way that resonates with your target audience. You also have the chance to position yourself and your business as thought leaders in your industry.

You can share your expertise through content, thought-provoking insights, and valuable knowledge. DemandJump, a marketing strategy platform I’ve used before, recommends creating comprehensive, high-value content pillars, which serve as a reliable framework for creating quality content your audience is looking for. This is crucial for maintaining a consistent brand voice and ensuring your content aligns with the image you want to convey. This strategic authenticity can set you apart from competitors and build stronger customer loyalty. By consistently delivering valuable content that addresses your audience’s needs and interests, you can foster deeper connections with your customers, ultimately leading to increased brand loyalty and long-term success. 4. IT HELPS DEVELOP INTERNAL TALENT

Yet another reason organic growth is an excellent long-term play: It’s driven from within. That means it requires in-house talent developed and nurtured over time, rather than third-party contractors or job-hopping executives who often see the relationship as entirely transactional. One company that has set an example for commitment to the internal development of talent is Google. From tuition reimbursement to career coaching, Google has implemented a number of programs to encourage employees to stay with the company and grow. By investing in your employees, companies can build a talented workforce committed to the company’s success. That’s not to say you should fill your C-suite with people who began in the proverbial mailroom. That’s impractical and might not be the best move for your company’s long-term growth. But if you can nurture key roleplayers over time and encourage them to commit to what you’re building, you’ll be stronger for it.

5. IT WORKS WELL IN DOWN MARKETS Circling back to the primary reason so many growth company leaders are rethinking the standard funding-centric growth model: It works better in down markets like today’s. Companies that depend solely on external funding in 2024 and beyond will likely compromise their competitive position. At best, they’ll be forced to make cuts—possibly at the expense of revenue and growth—to avoid down rounds. At worst, they’ll burn through available cash only to find the tap dry when they can’t afford to wait any longer.

Internally-driven growth makes its own success. It doesn’t matter that this success is rarely as spectacular as venture-backed growth—it’s more sustainable, which counts for a lot more in a challenging environment. RETHINK YOUR GROWTH STRATEGY If you’re no longer getting what you need from your funding-centric growth strategy, maybe it’s time for a change. It’s straightforward enough to change when there’s a viable, lower-cost organic alternative.