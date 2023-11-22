BY Jason Hennessey4 minute read

Tony Robbins was right when he said, “It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives. It’s what we do consistently.” Your daily routine plays a significant role in your productivity. Routine comprises habits—the almost unconscious actions you take every day. Habits are an incredibly powerful part of our psychology, and they can maximize your effectiveness or destroy it.

Most entrepreneurs I know are pretty determined and have a high level of motivation. We’re prone to relying on our own willpower to control our behavior. But motivation and willpower run out over time, especially when we’re tired or burned out. The beauty of habits is that they don’t require motivation or willpower. When you’re tired or not feeling it, you can still rely on your habits, the parts of your routine you don’t even have to think about. Over time, habits win out over motivation. The good news is, it might be easier to form new positive habits than you think! Here are a few tips for creating the habits you want to achieve your goals:

1. CHOOSE THE BUSINESS HABITS THAT WILL LEAD TO SUCCESS Start by identifying your goal, then identify what repetitive, persistent action you must take to get there. Determine the parameters for that action—maybe it’s a certain number of phone calls you’ll place in a day or a certain amount of time you’ll spend working on a project. How often will you do it, and for how long? Define your goals and break them down into actionable steps. Having a clear target provides motivation and direction. Make your goals specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART).

2. MAKE IT PART OF YOUR ROUTINE Consistency is vital for habit formation. Determine where your new habit will fit into your day or week, then make space for it. I recommend putting time parameters on it if possible and blocking that time out on your calendar. Try to stick to a regular time, as this will make it easier to stick with it and form the habit faster. Keep a positive mindset affirming your ability to achieve this new habit, and celebrate that success. 3. CONNECT IT TO ANOTHER HABIT

One of the best tricks for forming new habits is to connect them to habits you already have. This allows you to use the power of your established habits to form a new one. For example, let’s say you want to start journaling every morning. If you already have a habit of making a cup of coffee in the morning, you can tie journaling to that habit. Place your journal next to your coffee machine, promptly sit down with it as soon as your drink is ready, and stay there until you’ve finished your mug. You can apply this to all kinds of habits by paying attention to and identifying the habits you already have throughout your day, and then finding ways to connect them to the habits you want to build.

4. CONTROL DISTRACTIONS Often what gets in the way of forming a new positive habit are distractions that cause you to put the positive behavior off or neglect to do it entirely. This may be a busy schedule, but it could also be things like notifications on your phone drawing your focus away from what you want to accomplish. Create a space for yourself free from distractions as much as possible. You can also use the two-minute rule: If a distraction takes less than two minutes to address, handle it immediately. If it requires more time, schedule it for later and return to your habit.

5. FORGE NEW NEURAL PATHWAYS OVER TIME Just as they’re difficult to break, habits can be difficult to form because of the neural pathways in our brains, according to numerous studies. Like the grooves in a record that guide the needle, neural pathways guide your behavior. The more they’re used, the deeper those grooves become and the more difficult it is to take a different path. Habits are well-worn neuropathways, and while it may be challenging to start a new one, the more often you do it, the easier it will become as the new neural pathway forms. In the world of business leadership, it’s essential to understand that consistent habits are the foundation of productivity and success. While entrepreneurs often rely on motivation and willpower, these finite resources can wane, especially during challenging times.