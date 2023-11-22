BY John Ganem4 minute read

I’ve been married for many years. In the lifetime of our marriage, my wife and I have become many different versions of ourselves. Our needs, wants, and interests have changed over time. Honoring those changes, and that evolution, is key to staying married. Loyalty is central to a successful marriage—and many other successful relationships. But there’s a level of complexity with loyalty that you have to be mindful of in order to create loyalty at all. As relationships evolve, the meaning of loyalty evolves with them. This is as true in the workplace as it is in a marriage. If you want to achieve some level of loyalty across the lifetime of an employee, you should be evolving as an employer. And that starts with first understanding what loyalty means in the context of work.

WHAT DOES LOYALTY MEAN TO YOU? As a CEO, you strive to lead a high-performing company that is not only profitable but also a great place where people want to work—or even spend their whole careers. Any leader would be proud to create an environment that inspires that type of loyalty. In some industries, loyalty goes hand in hand with security. In the manufacturing industry, for example, I’ve noticed that employees tend to be more loyal. Talent drawn to this industry is often searching for a more predictable and stable work environment versus one that sees constant, rapid evolution. A secure work environment is more likely to inspire loyalty in employees who value stability.

Some industries or individual companies may relate loyalty to the idea of family and treating employees like family. In reality, there is a transactional element to the relationship. Employees work for a business in exchange for fair pay. That’s why we have human resource departments and labor laws. But leaders may still try to apply the pros of being a family to their company’s cultural elements with the hope of creating an environment where people want to stay. In essence, loyalty is a mutually beneficial concept: Why stay in a relationship if you’re not getting anything out of it? But as new generations enter the workforce, the meaning of loyalty is evolving. THE CHANGING DEFINITION OF LOYALTY IN THE WORKPLACE

It’s unrealistic to expect that loyalty means the same thing to every employee. Some folks see the job as just a job where they clock in and clock out. They’re OK with a transactional relationship and aren’t as interested in moving up or taking on additional responsibilities. Others are go-getters who move quickly from one mutually beneficial arrangement to another. Some people look for stability and growth in exchange for loyalty. For businesses looking to create that sense of commitment, those people are your audience. But those individuals are just a segment of the population; it will never be 100%. If you work from the mindset that everyone values loyalty, you’re setting yourself up for failure. Every employee has different preferences and needs. If a business provides free lunch for its employees, some might be happy with the additional benefit, while others may see it as insufficient. Business leaders are responsible for identifying and understanding what motivates employees and finding a scalable, practical way to implement those strategies.

Those motivations can change, too, as people’s needs and wants evolve over time. When one of my leaders started at Kloeckner, he was single and had no children. He could work longer hours and travel often. Now that he’s married with kids, his capacity and needs have changed. To stop the revolving door of people coming and going, leaders need to meet people where they are. A company that is mindful of the life stages of its employees and their desires to grow in their careers can naturally create that type of loyalty. HOW TO INSPIRE LOYALTY IN THE MODERN WORKPLACE

Having an awareness of the existing culture within the industry as a whole, as well as the individual work environment, is not just important—it’s critical. As a leader, you should be intentional about looking inward at how your business is structured, how you communicate, how your employees are motivated, and what impacts morale. When you have a finger on the pulse of the organization, you can identify employee pain points, take ownership of those issues, and make them your own. If you simply make assumptions about the wellness of your organization, you’re doing the entire team a disservice; you need to challenge the culture you’re selling to ensure it’s truly being lived. Understanding that foundation—the pros and cons of the current culture—is the first step in building a roadmap that allows you to engage more with your people and get a true sense of how they feel about being a part of your organization. Loyalty is formed through trust, which can only be achieved by connecting with your people personally. Even more important, perhaps, is understanding that the success of loyalty isn’t necessarily absolute or permanent. Again, it’s like marriage: How do we stay married? Over the lifetime of a marriage, we may become 60 different versions of ourselves—your employees change in the same manner. As an employer, you have to grow and evolve alongside your people.

FINAL THOUGHTS When you invest in your organization to foster loyalty, you’re actively working toward creating a business where employees want to stay. You’re making intentional efforts to reduce turnover, attract new talent, and support a more effective, high-performing future. But there’s no set five-step plan for inspiring loyalty among employees. What works for one organization won’t necessarily work for another. Inspiring loyalty starts with learning where you currently stand through internal assessments and embodying the attributes of sincerity and humility. To all the leaders out there, what approach are you taking to create commitment?